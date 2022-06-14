Chester County Boasts One of the 21 Best Bike Trails in the Philadelphia Area

Chester Valley Trail. Image via East Whiteland Township.

One local bike trail ranks among the 21 best trails in the Philadelphia area that are sure to satisfy all of your biking needs, writes Bailey King for Philadelphia magazine.

Chester Valley Trail is ideal for smooth, long rides. The 14.7-mile-long track runs 13.5 miles through Chester County and 1.2 miles through Montgomery County. It is fully paved, which makes it great for bikers, joggers, and skaters. Cross-country skiing is permitted during winter months.

Chester County is actively working to extend the trail an additional five miles to the west of Downingtown, with Montogomery County working to extend it toward Norristown.

Additionally, historic portions of the trail coincide with Revolutionary War movements by Washington’s Continental Army and British General Cornwallis’s troops after the Battle of Brandywine in September 1777.

It also has several trailheads and parking spots, including in Exton, Malvern, and Berwyn.