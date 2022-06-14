ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

As Pennsylvania Shrinks, Chesco One of Few Places to Gain Residents; These Two Towns Added the Most People

 2 days ago

Image via Unsplash.

Pennsylvania has been shrinking since COVID-19 arrived, but there are a few pockets within the state that have been gaining residents, such as Chester County, writes Noah Zucker for PhillyVoice. 

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Pennsylvania lost 38,644 people between April 2020 and July 2021. That is 0.3 percent of its population and represents the sixth-highest numerical decline of any state. The state’s population is currently estimated to be 12.9 million people. 

Philadelphia also saw a decline in population over that period, losing 27,546 residents, or around 1.7 percent. Other big cities in the state also saw their populations decline, including Pittsburgh, Allentown, Reading, and Erie. 

Meanwhile, Chester County is one of the counties that experienced the highest growth between April 2020 and July 2021. The county added 4,236 residents, increasing its overall population by 0.8 percent. 

Out of the 10 towns in Pennsylvania that saw their population increase the most from July 2020 to July 2021, two are in Chester County. Phoenixville added 438 people, which is the most in the state, while Downingtown added 264 residents. 

Read more about the population growth at PhillyVoice

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Expansion Enables Supermarket Chain to Continue Taking Giant Competitive Steps

Marty, Giant's wandering robot, will start roaming the aisles of a new store in Richboro this July. The Giant Company — corporate brand steward of the supermarket chain — shows no signs of giving up in the area food retail battle. Despite local competition from Wegmans, ACME, Lidl, Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and others, its expansion plans continue. Supermarket News carted an announcement of a new location in Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
moderncampground.com

Investors Acquire Pennsylvania Campground for $3.8M

A group of investors, including Deepak Bhatnagar of Flemington (New Jersey) and Kuldeep Kumar of New York, purchased RelaxNation at 1500 Rock Road in Lehighton, Pennsylvania for $3.8 million earlier this month. The partners also own next-door Hampton Inn. Other investors are Dilbag Singh of Pennsylvania and Namrata Sharma of...
LEHIGHTON, PA
mocoshow.com

MCPS Chief of Staff, James D’Andrea, to Become Principal at Cheltenham High School in Pennsylvania

Current MCPS Chief of Staff, James D’Andrea, has been announced as principal of Cheltenham High School, effective Friday, July 1, 2022. D’Andrea, who is still listed on the MCPS website as Chief of Staff, was appointed to the position on June 10th, 2021, but did not begin to serve in the position until July 1, 2021. Cheltenham High School is located in Wyncote, PA, which is coincidentally in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The full press release from the school district can be seen below:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

