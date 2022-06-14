As Pennsylvania Shrinks, Chesco One of Few Places to Gain Residents; These Two Towns Added the Most People

Image via Unsplash.

Pennsylvania has been shrinking since COVID-19 arrived, but there are a few pockets within the state that have been gaining residents, such as Chester County, writes Noah Zucker for PhillyVoice.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Pennsylvania lost 38,644 people between April 2020 and July 2021. That is 0.3 percent of its population and represents the sixth-highest numerical decline of any state. The state’s population is currently estimated to be 12.9 million people.

Philadelphia also saw a decline in population over that period, losing 27,546 residents, or around 1.7 percent. Other big cities in the state also saw their populations decline, including Pittsburgh, Allentown, Reading, and Erie.

Meanwhile, Chester County is one of the counties that experienced the highest growth between April 2020 and July 2021. The county added 4,236 residents, increasing its overall population by 0.8 percent.

Out of the 10 towns in Pennsylvania that saw their population increase the most from July 2020 to July 2021, two are in Chester County. Phoenixville added 438 people, which is the most in the state, while Downingtown added 264 residents.