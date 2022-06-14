Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 9, 2020, Trevor Wesley Davis, 29, sold a pound of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $4,000 on a 16th Street parking lot in Huntington.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the West Virginia State Police Drug and Violent Crime Task Force West.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor prosecuted the case.