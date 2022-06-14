ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls: Newly-formed Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board holds first meeting

By Hayley Jones
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Seneca Falls Town Board voted last week to form a Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board to draft regulations and rules concerning the use and sale of cannabis within the town. The new board gathered on Thursday, June 9 for their first meeting. Around 9% of...

INSIDE THE FLX: Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn on the new redistricting plan, broadband rollout and a lighting test at the Penn Yan airport (podcast)

In this episode, we talk with Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn following this month’s County Legislature meeting. Approved a new redistricting plan. Legislator Dan Banach voted no because the plan splits Penn Yan into multiple districts. Passed a local law to change the name of the Department of Emergency...
Democrats, Republicans unite against Greenidge: Supervisors, party leaders ask for Hochul to deny air permit immediately

Party leaders and elected officials in Seneca County are taking a stand against Greenidge Generation. In a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, the supervisors outlined their concern about ‘lack of action’ in delaying deadlines for Dresden’s power plant permit renewals.
Local BSA council announces Camp Babcock-Hovey in Ovid will be sold

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article listed this petition’s goal as being 2,500 signatures. The petition’s original goal was 100 signatures. The 2,500-signature goal referenced is actually a “moving target” goal based on meeting previous signature milestones, according to Kirsch’s father. Efforts...
Cayuga Nation Leadership Battle Continues

The fight over the leadership of the Cayuga Indian Nation played out again this week at the Seneca County Board of Supervisors meeting. Cayuga Nation spokeswoman Maria Stagliano told the board that the Nation’s leader is Clint Halftown. Dylan John of the Turtle Clan says they are working to...
Geneva Town Supervisor: Relocated stormwater facility will help with flood control

The town of Geneva has moved a stormwater control system to a location just off County Road 6. The retention area has been on Cornell University property west of Carter Rd. Cornell has obtained funding for its own water control projects, so the town thought it was best to move its facility. Ralph DeFelice agreed to host the facility on his farm east of County Road 6.
Camp Babcock-Hovey To Be Put Up for Sale

Camp Babcock-Hovey is for sale. The decision was made Tuesday night by the volunteer Executive Board after almost a year of attempting to save it. The Seneca Waterways Council is expected to pay 8-MILLION dollars in cash towards the national Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy settlement, that was brought upon by thousands of sexual abuse allegations. In a statement, the Executive Board said after using all of its operating and capital cash assets, and other funds, they would not be able to afford to pay the 8-MILLION dollars without selling one of its three camps.
Federal food program extends into Madison, Oneida counties

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
Chemung Legislature Votes To Approve Health Center

ELMIRA – Last night the Chemung County Legislature voted to approve spending one million dollars to help bring a Federally Qualified Health Center ( FQHC ) to Chemung County. A Federally Qualified Health Center is a health center that provides comprehensive primary and preventative health care services to areas...
Multiple lane reductions in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation notified drivers today of several lane reductions along state roads in multiple Steuben County communities All of the closures will begin today, June 16, 2022. The closures are due to deck resurfacing on the following bridges throughout the county: State Route 248 over […]
Steuben County property tax auction starts today

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — 106 parcels are up for bid starting today during the online-only Steuben County Delinquent Real Property Auction. The auction began at 9 a.m. today June 15, 2022, and will end next week at Noon on June 22, 2022. A catalog of all properties listed with pictures is on the website at […]
Lawsuit dismissal in Cahill building case upheld by appeals court

OSWEGO — Legal battles over a building in Oswego that once sat vacant and dilapidated have been put to rest, again. A longstanding litigation to determine the rightful owners of the Cahill Building fell to the decision of the Appellate Division Fourth Department after a tedious legal battle that persisted over the course of several years.
State News: Sen. Chuck Schumer Announces Passage of ‘Honoring Our Pact Act’

Following months of tireless advocacy, and all out push standing with veterans from Rochester to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced the Senate passage of the Honoring Our Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxins Act (Honoring Our PACT Act) to finally get health coverage for veterans, who were exposed to burn pit smoke and other environmental hazards, that caused cancers and other illnesses during their service. As Majority Leader, Schumer fought relentlessly to ensure the bill would be brought for a swift vote to keep our nation’s commitment to our veterans and thousands of vets across New York who will now be able to get the treatment they earned. The bill as amended now heads to House of Representatives for action, Schumer calls on the House to act quickly to pass this bill and send it to President Biden’s desk where it will be signed into law.
Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce Warns of Phishing Scam

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is warning about a phishing scam targeting members of the organization. Emails claiming to be from the chamber are requesting gift card donations. The chamber says these emails were not sent by it. If you or your business receives one of these emails, you’re advised to delete it immediately and not to open any attachments.
NYS approves name change to St. John Fisher University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you have anything that says St. John Fisher College on it—save it. It will be a local collector's item soon. That's because effective July 1st, the school will change to St. John Fisher University. News10NBC was watching the New York State Board of Regents when they approved the name change this morning.
The Lyons Central School District Board of Education has appointed Rhonda Underhill as the next Assistant Superintendent for Instruction

Mrs. Underhill will join the Lyons Central School District with an anticipated start date of July 15, 2022. Mrs. Underhill will be transitioning to her new role from her current position as Principal for Perkins Elementary School in Newark Central Schools. Mrs. Underhill comes to us with 19 years of experience in education, including roles as principal, instructional coach, and classroom teacher, including experience as a special education teacher.
Seneca Park Zoo welcomes its first successful Canada lynx litter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A new litter of lynx kittens arrived at the Seneca Park Zoo on Tuesday. In an announcement Wednesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that 9-year-old mother Bianca gave birth to the first successful Canada lynx litter at the Rochester zoo. “Each day they are getting...
