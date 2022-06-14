ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Over a dozen firefighters complete Cortland County training

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Help is arriving for Cortland County fire services....

Authorities hope to add Marathon school resource officer

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County seeks to increase school safety. Authorities hope to add a resource officer to work at Marathon schools. The school district received a two-year grant to pay for the position. Authorities say the officer would also help alleviate summer overtime at the County Sheriff’s...
MARATHON, NY
Woman charged with vehicular assault in Tioga County

APALACHIN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An aggravated vehicular assault charge in Tioga County. State Police arrested 63-year-old Candy Barklow of Apalachin yesterday. Officials say on June 6th, Barklow hit a man working in his front lawn and fled the scene. The man was transported to Wilson Medical Center with serious injuries. Troopers later learned Barklow was arrested by Vestal Police for D.W.I. about a half hour after hitting the man with her vehicle.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Dr. Alqahtani a ‘well-respected’ colleague in tribute by SUNY Cortland leader

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A SUNY Cortland professor is being remembered. Days after the body of 40-year-old Doctor Muteb Alqahtani was found, SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum is remembering him as a well-respected faculty member and beloved colleague. Alqahtani’s body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area. He taught...
CORTLAND, NY
Shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca gains steam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s progress on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. Officials hope to turn a former Greenstar kitchen into a shared space for local food businesses. Tom Knipe is the Deputy Director of Economic Development. He says a recent survey shows lots of interest. Knipe...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca Night Bazaar

It’s another Ithaca Night Bazaar at Steamboat Landing on Ithaca’s waterfront…a unique night of music, art, art, food and drinks, crafts and more!
ITHACA, NY
Cinemapolis: Now playing

It’s a BIG weekend at Cinemapolis in downtown Ithaca with four new movies making their debut and the return of National Theatre Live!. Executive Director Brett Bossard breaks it all down for us!
ITHACA, NY

