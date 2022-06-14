Ithaca College announces move-in dates for Fall semester

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A SUNY Cortland professor is being remembered. Days after the body of 40-year-old Doctor Muteb Alqahtani was found, SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum is remembering him as a well-respected faculty member and beloved colleague. Alqahtani’s body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area. He taught...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County seeks to increase school safety. Authorities hope to add a resource officer to work at Marathon schools. The school district received a two-year grant to pay for the position. Authorities say the officer would also help alleviate summer overtime at the County Sheriff’s...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s progress on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. Officials hope to turn a former Greenstar kitchen into a shared space for local food businesses. Tom Knipe is the Deputy Director of Economic Development. He says a recent survey shows lots of interest. Knipe...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Area Economic Development is out with their 2021 report, and it’s showing recovery from COVID-19. Last year, the group supported 10 projects around the city totaling nearly 293-million-dollars in community investments. Those projects added 200 jobs to the area. Friday on Ithaca’s Morning...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca searching for a police chief. Applications are being accepted now through the city of Ithaca Civil Service Employment Portal online. Head to city of Ithaca dot org for a job description and qualifications. Applications are being accepted through July 29th. John...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action to contain a hazardous spill. The tractor trailer that crashed in Cortland County Wednesday night spilled sticky herbicides into the roadway and nearby Tioughnioga River. Over a dozen state and local agencies responded and were able to contain the spill, working for nearly...
APALACHIN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An aggravated vehicular assault charge in Tioga County. State Police arrested 63-year-old Candy Barklow of Apalachin yesterday. Officials say on June 6th, Barklow hit a man working in his front lawn and fled the scene. The man was transported to Wilson Medical Center with serious injuries. Troopers later learned Barklow was arrested by Vestal Police for D.W.I. about a half hour after hitting the man with her vehicle.
Comments / 0