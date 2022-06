CASSELBERRY - Four people including a minor were found Tuesday with a gunshot wounds in a condo in Central Florida and eventually died from their injuries in what appears to be a murder-suicide, authorities said. Officers were called to the condo complex in an Orlando suburb for a reported shooting, the Casselberry Police Department told reporters. In the condo, officers found two women, a man and a boy with gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to aid them, and one person was taken to the hospital, but they died from their injuries. A preliminary investigation points to a murder-suicide scenario, according to the police department. No further details were provided.

CASSELBERRY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO