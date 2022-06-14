ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Los Alamos National Labs celebrates 50-year anniversary of its linear particle accelerator

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwkmH_0gABsWd000

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is celebrating 50 years of its globally sought-after linear particle accelerator. Scientists use the accelerator to study the interactions of atoms as well as to look inside archaeological artifacts.

Story continues belo w

It also has uses in the field of medicine, which have the potential to be game-changers. The labs say scientists from all over the world seek out chances to use the half-mile long accelerator. The accelerator can propel particles as fast as 84% of the speed of light.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

The debate over New Mexico Hydrogen hub deepens

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is considering becoming home to a federally sponsored hydrogen hub. Proponents argue that it’s a way to move the state away from fossil fuels. However, some members of the public decry the proposals. The latest legislative hearing highlights the intensity of the debate. State officials and residents have been talking […]
POLITICS
knau.org

Ancient remains of 26 Indigenous people to be returned to Arizona and New Mexico tribes

The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture plans to return the ancient remains of more than two dozen Indigenous people to local tribes. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the bone fragments were unearthed in downtown Santa Fe underneath the Palace of the Governors. The remains are those of adults, teens, young children and infants. They were found during excavations conducted between 1962 and 1975.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe park reopening with major upgrades

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe park is reopening with major upgrades. A new playground at Ragle Park on West Zia Rd. near St. Francis Dr. is now complete. It includes a new slide, rope elements, and play mounds. The project cost $108,000 and was funded by Gross Receipts Tax. The reopening is taking […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless take over parks, Albuquerque homicide, Weekend rain possible, Metro Crime Initiative, Rail yards next step

Thursday’s Top Stories How are New Mexico retailers doing after the pandemic? Albuquerque man accused of scamming women through online dating sites Albuquerque restaurant forced to include inflation surcharge to make ends meet Kids served floor sealant instead of milk at Alaska school program 2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine NATO ministers discuss […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Industry
visitalbuquerque.org

What To Do In Albuquerque Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Albuquerque offers so many fun activities that it can be hard to choose. Maybe the answer is written in the stars. This handy guide can help you find something exciting based on your astrological sign. Aries. Photo Credit: Facebook. An Aries is passionate, playful and always ready to compete. Put...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho hosting its first Juneteenth celebration

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will host its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this week. It’s set for Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Campus Park at City Center. The date commemorates the moment in 1865 when slaves learned they were freed. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year. Admission to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronomy#Los Alamos National Labs#Belo W New Mexico#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

What’s closed in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho on June 20?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque will host a two-day event in celebration of Juneteenth this year. The theme is healing and unification with an emphasis on celebrating black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, and performers. The weekend event will be held at Civic Plaza and at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Things kick off Saturday, June […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Higher chance of showers across parts of New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture finally returns to the state later Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. Winds have shifted from west to south, increasing dew points throughout the day. This moisture is expected to linger around through early next week before drying out once again. Thursday, dry air is still dominating a majority […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s monsoon season starts Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is cool in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado, and you may need extra layers for the AM. The air is milder in central and southern New Mexico. We will be seeing more hot temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s, 90s and 100s. Skies will be sunny, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
rrobserver.com

Construction now underway for new auto body shop in Rio Rancho

Construction for a future Caliber Collision location is officially underway in Rio Rancho. Work began Tuesday on the future 11,500 square-foot site, which will be at 4705 Sundt Road. The auto body shop chain already has shops across 40 states, including three in Albuquerque. Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Optum teaches New Mexicans useful tips for natural disasters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fires are raging in New Mexico and more are likely to come. Natural disasters wait for no one and can be deadly. That’s why it’s important for all New Mexico residents to be prepared in case of an emergency. Dr. Michael Bergeron, Sr....
ENVIRONMENT
travelnowsmart.com

11 Best Hotels with Pools in Santa Fe

There are plenty of unique hotels with pools in Santa Fe. This is the kind of place with lots of surprises. Unlike any other city in the states, Santa Fe has something special to offer. The strong culture makes this the best travel destination. Santa Fe was founded in 1607. It’s the capital of the state of New Mexico. This is not only the United States’ oldest state capital, but it also sits on the highest altitude: 7,000 feet above sea level. To this day, this enchanting city is rated one of the world’s top travel destinations. Santa Fe is winning because of its confluence of scenic beauty and long history. Here, you’ll see cultural diversity, extraordinary arts, music, and fine dining. Once you arrive, you’ll never want to leave.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque teen has her eyes on the sky

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While most of her peers were getting their driver's licenses, 16-year-old Ashlee Simkins had something else in mind. "I was like, that's what I want to do," Simkins said. "I want to learn how to fly and I want to go into the Air Force and fly for the Air Force."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Air Force creating simulation for directed energy weapons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Halo won an $80 million contract to construct a virtual simulation for the Air Force Research Laboratory This will create simulated wargames for the Department of Defense. “The virtual range is going to be a full-on digital environment that will allow us to do a much broader spectrum than the narrow […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How are New Mexico retailers doing after the pandemic?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic brought an economic roller-coaster for businesses. Some retailers shut their doors while others saw booming sales. But the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that across the country, retail sales are growing. New Mexico has seen increased sales from restaurants, big box stores, and a range of […]
RETAIL
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy