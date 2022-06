Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Tommy Houston and Sgt. John Inman were dispatched to Bill Mays Road on a complaint of a man with a shotgun knocking on the door of someone else’s home. Deputies arrived to find 52-year-old Eric Burton Parsons walking in the roadway armed with a shotgun. Deputies gave commands to Parsons to drop the weapon and after hesitation he finally complied. During the investigation deputies learned that Parsons had allegedly been walking through the neighborhood firing shots into the ground and that a juvenile was walking nearby at the time. Parsons was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and menacing. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Also assisting deputies at the scene were London Police officers Joey Robinson and Cody Faulconer.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO