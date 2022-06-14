ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase

By ethan
q95fm.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn arrest was made on Monday night following a high-speed pursuit involving law-enforcement. 40-year-old Bernard “Bernie” Hickman now...

www.q95fm.net

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested by KSP on drug charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on drug charges Wednesday night. According to jail records, Larry J. Padgett, age 47, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and other charges.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
q95fm.net

Multiple People Arrested, Warrants Served At Corbin Residence

An update from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office:. On June 11th, 2022 Sergeant Jonas Saunders and Trooper Donnie Jones responded to Pinewood Drive off 5th Street Road (Corbin) in an attempt to locate a Nytishia Younts who was known to have multiple active warrants for her arrest. Sgt. Saunders...
CORBIN, KY
indherald.com

Woman faces felony charges after alleged shoplifting incident

ONEIDA | A Cumberland County woman is facing felony charges locally after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from the Oneida Walmart store. Tresta Stepp, 38, of Crossville, was arrested on Friday, after allegedly stealing a large amount of merchandise from the retail store. According to a warrant filed...
ONEIDA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, KY
City
Hickman, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Toddler Drowns In Pool

A toddler has died after drowning in a pool in Laurel County. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding the incident. The drowning occurred in a swimming pool in Western Laurel County at approximately 10 AM on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival at the scene Emergency service personnel performed CPR on the 23 month’s old victim, and the victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London where emergency room personnel continued to try and revive the child but the efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased there. Investigation is continuing by the case officer Lt. Chris Edwards. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Whitley County Man Missing Since Sunday Found Alive

Officials say a Whitley County man missing since Sunday has been found alive. Whitley County Sheriff Danny Moses issued a Golden Alert Sunday night following a call from worried family members that Darrell Carter had not returned from his hunting trip. Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed that Carter was found alive Wednesday evening. Carter was found by a farmer checking his fields one mile outside of the wide search area. He was dehydrated, had some cuts and bruises but his vital signs were good.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

TODDLER IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY VICTIM OF DROWNING TRADGEY

LONDON, KY (June 15, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting a death investigation regarding an apparent drowning in a swimming pool which occurred in Western Laurel County at approximately 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday morning June 15, 2022.
LONDON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Parole
wymt.com

Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department found a ‘large amount of meth’ Saturday in Corbin and arrested five people. Deputies went to Pinewood Drive off 5th Street Road in an attempt to find Nytishia Younts. Younts had multiple warrants, according to police.
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Deputies ask for help in finding a stolen trailer

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in finding a stolen trailer. The trailer was believed to be stolen around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday from Greenland Baptist Church. Police are looking for a dark-colored Chevy truck with a camper top...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Truck is total loss after predawn fire

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A pickup truck fire happened this morning at 5:45AM on I-75. Caryville’s Fire Department was assisted by Jacksboro and LaFollette fire departments. Also responding was Campbell County EMS, EMA, and Caryville Police. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/15/2022-NOON-PHOTOS COURTESY OF CARYVILLE FIRE CHIEF EDDIE HATMAKER)
CARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wymt.com

Laurel Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying suspect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying a theft suspect. The theft happened at a business off U.S. 25, a mile and a half north of London, at approximately 3:33a.m. Sunday morning. The man was seen with a U-Haul truck.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Missing juvenile out of Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. Investigators say 17-year-old Peyton Jones was last seen Saturday off Carter Lane in London around 5:54 p.m, and has not been seen since. Officials say he is white, 6’1, 130 pounds with...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Local fire, emergency crews work together during Monday incidents

Local fire and emergency crews came to the assistance of one another during the day on Monday, a day that saw heat indices above 100 degrees. Jamestown Fire Chief Jeff Landers said that shortly after noon Monday, the South Russell and Jamestown fire departments were dispatched to the hiking trail at Lake Cumberland State Park to assist in retrieving a 45-year-old female hiker who had fallen and injured herself while hiking. Turns out, the hiker, who was from Michigan, was nearly a mile off the trail in the woods and more assistance was needed as both the Russell Springs and Eli fire departments, the Russell County Rescue Squad and Russell County EMS dispatched units to the scene upon request. The female hiker, once retrieved by emergency personnel, was then taken to Halcomb’s Landing above Wolf Creek Dam and flown to the University of Kentucky hospital via emergency helicopter for treatment of an expected broken ankle and other injuries. No further information on the hiker was immediately available.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy