A man out of Magoffin County is now facing a charge for cruelty to animals after witnesses allegedly saw him dragging a dog behind his truck. Officers were called to Allen Drive, where 58-year-old Alden Brown, of Salyersville, was reported to have dragged the animal to a nearby pawn shop. A deputy went to the pawn shop, where he found a trail of blood in the parking lot. He then discovered Brown’s truck, which had blood in the back seat.

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO