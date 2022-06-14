ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Hot and humid weather leads to heat advisories in NWFL

By Kristen Kennedy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A dome of heat is building over the Plains and shifting to the east this week. The ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to soar into the low...

mypanhandle.com

Another heat advisory and severe storm chance today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Ridging will continue to dominate the near-term forecast. A few afternoon showers and storms will remain possible today, but scattered storm development will be more likely late this afternoon into the evening thanks to the possible development of another MCS. The Mesoscale Convective System may produce severe weather, similar to Tuesday evening, with strong damaging winds being the main concern. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall are also possible.
PANAMA CITY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama Western Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to near Blountstown, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Daleville, Elba, Vernon, Bonifay, Geneva, Enterprise, Chipley, Graceville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton and Pinckard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

“Scallop Sitters” pick up their scallops for the 2022 season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line f cars wrapped around the IFAS office on 14th. “Scallop Sitters” are exactly what you think they are. State wildlife officials let locals lend a hand in scallop restoration by babysitting their own batch of scallops from for the season, June until January.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT/545 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND HOUSTON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...WEST CENTRAL GADSDEN AND NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA At 619 PM EDT/519 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to 7 miles north of Blountstown, moving west at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Marianna, Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malone, Sneads, Rehobeth, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood and Grimes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sandbags available for Lynn Haven residents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With the rainy season upon us, make sure you are prepared in case of flooding. 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the bags at Cain Griffin Park concessions from Monday to Saturday from 10a.m.-5p.m. excluding Wednesday. Pickup is also available Sunday from 12p.m.-5p.m. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

A new flooding solution is coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael after more than three years. Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project. The almost $25 million project will help with stormwater management. This will cover the north half of Panama City, starting from the mall going towards Frankford Avenue and the Robinson Bayou area.
PANAMA CITY, FL
AL.com

Panama City Beach temporarily closes part of beach to prevent large gatherings

Officials in Panama City Beach are temporarily closing a portion of the beach to prevent large late-night gatherings. A quarter mile stretch of the sandy beach from west of Boardwalk Beach Resort to west of Long Beach Resort will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. now through July 31, city officials said. The beach at Boardwalk Resort, which has its own security, will remain open.
WJHG-TV

Inflation impacting seniors in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Inflation is impacting Americans’ wallets. Seniors who are living on a fixed income said they are trying to find ways to save. “I was hoping that in our ages we would not have to have these severe issues that we are running into,” Frank Reybrock, a Bay County resident said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
newheadlines.art

Panama City Fishing Pier Cam

Panama City Fishing Pier Cam. This pier is the only pier in ocean city md to extend into the atlantic ocean. 4 minutes panama city beach is the archetypal florida vacation town. The russell fields pier (city pier) is one of the area's most popular tourist attractions. A land of...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

EMT training prevents accidents from becoming severe

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County paramedic who was hit by a pick-up truck last week is back to work. Jack Fox suffered minor injuries in the crash. On Saturday, Panama City Police officials said a pick-up truck hit a Bay County ambulance on the Hathaway Bridge. Officials said the truck driver was […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Small dogs take over at Dogs and Drinks in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is calling all small dogs to take over their park. Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all dogs under 30 pounds are welcome. “That way they can all play comfortably,” Dagny Johnston, owner of Dogs and Drinks, said. “And we just love small dogs.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Vacant home in Panama City destroyed in house fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City firefighters had a busy Wednesday morning when they were called to a small home fully engulfed in flames. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 600 block of E. 8th Street. According to the Panama City Fire Department, the home was vacant but there were reports of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New gated community opens in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to buy a home in Panama City Beach, now may be your chance. A new housing community celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday. The Laguna Beach area is now home to a brand new gated community. When complete, the Laguna Haven neighborhood will boast 40 homes […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Throughway coming to Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are swapping four parcels of city-owned land between Oak and Mulberry Avenues, for one piece of property on Harrison Avenue. The city is getting the old Francies storefront at 447 Harrison Avenue from Beach Drive PC Holdings, LLC. In exchange, Beach Drive PC is getting an almost-vacant […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Construction at Tyndall Air Force Base is about to take off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The multi-billion-dollar Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild is starting to take shape. The Bay Defense Alliance gave members of the Bay County Economic Development Alliance a peek Wednesday at some of the plans. When the eye of Hurricane Michael passed over Tyndall Air Force Base, all 700 of the base’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hathaway Bridge down to one lane after crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Hathaway Bridge heading eastbound is down to one lane after a traffic crash on Saturday. Law enforcement said a pick-up truck reportedly hit an ambulance. The ambulance did have people inside, but officials said everyone is fine. The exit lane for 23rd Street heading east on the Hathaway Bridge […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South of Clyde B. Wells Bridge, Walton County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday. Northbound lanes are temporarily blocked as deputies investigate a potential robbery that occurred in the area of County Highway 393 North near Chat Holley. Two subjects are currently...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

