Hot and humid weather leads to heat advisories in NWFL

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama Western Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to near Blountstown, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Daleville, Elba, Vernon, Bonifay, Geneva, Enterprise, Chipley, Graceville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton and Pinckard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO