ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, PA

Hatfield Biotechnology Startup Raises $75M to Develop Genetic Medicines

By Christine Tarlecki
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZyPq0_0gABppJK00

Hatfield-based Code Biotherapeutics recently raised $75 million to develop genetic medicines that are based on technology aimed at increasing the applicability of these types of treatments, writes Brian Gormley for The Wall Street Journal.

The biotechnology startup delivers genetic medicines into cells using a proprietary technology it applies to its own therapeutics and those it is developing in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies.

Commonly, drug makers deploy a virus to deliver genetic medicine into patients using viral vectors.

However, according to Brian McVeigh (Code’s co-founder and chief executive), viral vectors have limitations that hamper the genetic-medicine sector. For one, they require large doses, owing to a lack of targeting capabilities. In addition, viral-based treatments can only be given once.

Code is using technology acquired from Genisphere and intellectual property from University of Pennsylvania collaborators to work on developing genetic medicines that can be given multiple times.

The company’s delivery technology also uses a molecule that binds on the surface of targeted cells, which means that relatively low doses can be used.

Code is currently working on therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Type 1 diabetes.

“We have the potential to be a significant help for these patients if our approach works,” said McVeigh.

Read more about Code Biotherapeutics in The Wall Street Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy