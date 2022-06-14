St. Cloud Wading Pools to Remain Closed for the Summer

Warmer weather means a different strategy on how to catch fish in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says this is a big transition week with water temperatures on a sharp increase. Schmitt says your presentation and where you find fish changes. He says the increased weed growth is a location fish like to feed. Schmitt says weed edges is where fish are moving to. He says there is bait fish there and new life there. Schmitt says if you fish the weed line locally you can expect to catch all types of fish.

