Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Wading Pools to Remain Closed for the Summer

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- As we prepare for our hottest days so far this season, the city of St. Cloud has determined it will not be able to open the wading pools again this summer....

How to Find Fish in Central Minnesota with Warmer Weather Coming

Warmer weather means a different strategy on how to catch fish in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says this is a big transition week with water temperatures on a sharp increase. Schmitt says your presentation and where you find fish changes. He says the increased weed growth is a location fish like to feed. Schmitt says weed edges is where fish are moving to. He says there is bait fish there and new life there. Schmitt says if you fish the weed line locally you can expect to catch all types of fish.
This Home for Sale in St. Cloud Has an Outdoor Pool and Sand Volleyball Court

When it comes to summer entertainment, you're not going to find a better house on the market than this one in St. Cloud. This house is located at 2256 26th Ave S, Saint Cloud, and is designed for indoor entertainment with a theater room, fully finished basement, bar areas, and spacious living room. But that's not where the entertainment stops. This home sits on 1.6 acres of property that features an outdoor, in-ground swimming pool, a sand volleyball court, gorgeous landscaping, and a relaxing gazebo setup.
St. Cloud Grocery Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Anecdotally, grocery prices seem to have risen about 300% in the last couple of years post-pandemic. But how much have prices REALLY gone up?. I checked out a local grocer's advertisement from 2019 and compared the prices to the ad from this week. Considering that these are items in the circular, they may be sale prices and not exactly accurate as far as day-to-day price.
MnDOT Installing New Road and Weather Sensors Across Central MN

BAXTER -- A handful of central Minnesota highways are getting some new technology to help the Minnesota Department of Transportation monitor driving conditions. MnDOT is installing nine new Road Weather Information Systems over the course of the summer. The RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that collects weather data, pavement conditions, and visibility.
Minnesota Crop Conditions Good Moving into Summer

UNDATED -- The latest Crop Progress Report shows the crops that have emerged are in good shape. In Minnesota, 58% of the corn and 61% of the soybeans are in the good to excellent condition and 64% of the range and pastureland in the state is in good or excellent condition. Peter Boulay is a Climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources. He says we’re in much better shape than this time last year.
Zebra Mussels Found in Grand Lake

ST PAUL -- Zebra Mussels have been found at another area lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Grand Lake, South of Rockville in Stearns County. The Grand Lake Improvement District contacted the DNR about three adult zebra mussels found by lake users on the...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Extreme Heat for Central Minnesota Today

Extreme heat is forecast across southern Minnesota this week, and agin this weekend into early next week. Extreme Heat is Minnesota's Third Deadliest Weather Factor Since 1990. The third greatest number of weather fatalities in Minnesota since 1990 has been due to excessive heat. Eighteen people have died from high heat and humidity. Only tornadoes and flooding have killed more people in the last 25 years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fill Your Refrigerator & Pantry with Groceries from “Fare for All”

They are in St. Joseph today, Monday, June 13th, 2022...and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community. They have mega-meat packs, mini-meat packs, and produce packs available for purchase.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
