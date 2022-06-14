ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Minicamp Preview, Defense: How ‘Big’ is Jayron Kearse’s ‘Big Nickel’?

Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO - Jayron Kearse played half-a-decade in the NFL without ever quite doing this. So we asked the Dallas Cowboys defensive standout about the key to his "reinvention'' of himself in 2021, his first year here - which coincided with coordinator Dan Quinn's first year here. "It's both,'' Kearse...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones blasts Dallas mayor over Chargers proposal

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making sure any proposal to bring the Los Angeles Chargers to North Texas is dead before it can get off the ground. Talk of the Chargers to Dallas began when Dallas mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that the Chargers should move to the city. Johnson said Dallas had the facilities to bring an NFL team to the city itself. That contrasts with the Cowboys, who are headquartered in Frisco and play in Arlington, both Dallas suburbs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks considering surprising offseason move?

The Dallas Mavericks could be throwing the NBA for a loop this summer. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reports this week that multiple sources believe that the Mavericks may “blink” at the asking price of unrestricted free agent guard Jalen Brunson. Pincus adds that Dallas could even potentially send Brunson to the New York Knicks in a sign-and-trade instead.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

RGIII Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Extremely Clear

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has plenty of critics, that's for sure. Former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III isn't one of them though. Griffin shared his opinion of Elliott on Twitter. He believes the All-Pro remains one of the top players in the league at his position. "People...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Wilson
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy reveals why Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is poised for huge 2022 season

Ezekiel Elliott had a somewhat of a down year in 2021 but Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy thinks it was just a blip for the star running back. McCarthy is confident in the veteran running back, so much so that he went as far as to say that he’s expecting Zeke to have his best season yet in 2022. Via Mark Lane of WFAA Dallas, McCarthy revealed why he thinks Elliott is poised for a massive season this year, echoing sentiments made by Dak Prescott.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys Minicamp Preview#Dq#Star#The Big Nickel

Comments / 0

Community Policy