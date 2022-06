I find one of the best forms of entertainment my dog. She makes me laugh every day with her seemingly silly expressions, actions, and overall lovable nature. Let's face it, dogs are fun! If you feel the same way I do about dogs then you'll want to come out to the Susquehanna SPCA's "Ultimate Dog Show" this Saturday, June 18 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, with the dog show beginning at 11:00 am.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO