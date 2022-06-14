ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Suffering Stroke, Conestoga Grad Hosts One-Armed Celebrity Golf Challenge with More Than 100 Participants

By Leah Mikulich
 3 days ago
More than 100 people showed up for the One-Armed Celebrity Golf Challenge to support local teen Kendall Kemm, a recent graduate of Conestoga High School, and her nonprofit, Kendall’s Crusade, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line.

Kemm has been battling an arteriovenous malformation in her brain for nearly a decade. She lost full use of her left side after a stroke when she was 10. Radiation treatments have helped shrink the malformation in her brain, but they have also rendered her left hand useless.

The challenge helped raise money for the organization she founded with her mother, Leslie Gudel, in 2015. The nonprofit has raised $450,000 overall to support others with AVMs. The latest donation recently went to Paoli Hospital to fund a new, state-of-the-art neurology unit.

The special guest at the challenge was Snappy Gilmore, the TikTok golfing sensation who plays with one arm. Other big sports names from the region also participated, including former Eagle Freddie Mitchell and former Phillies Larry Bowa, Milt Thompson, Dickie Noles, and Ricky Bottalico.

Kemm is now headed to college in Nashville, but she will be happy to return for another challenge in 2023.

Read more about Kendall’s Crusade at SAVVY Main Line.

