Nolensville, TN

Child uses wooden shank in attempted robbery, Tennessee police say

By Laura Schweizer
 2 days ago

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was arrested Monday night and charged after Nolensville police said he tried to rob a store with a wooden shank.

According to authorities, it all happened at a Nolensville market located on the corner of Haley Industrial Boulevard. Police said the juvenile tried using the shank as a weapon. Instead, officials said it was a “miserable fail.”

The department said customers and an employee tackled the juvenile suspect, and everyone “piled on” and held onto the suspect until officials arrived. No injuries were reported.

The juvenile was charged with attempted armed robbery.

