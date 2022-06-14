ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Man, child killed, others hurt after car hits golf cart in Iredell County

By Mike Andrews
 2 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 39-year-old man and a five-year-old boy were killed when a car crashed into a golf cart in Statesville Monday night, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on June 13 on Fort Dobbs Road near Dobbs Drive.

A Honda Accord reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with the golf cart, authorities said.

39-year-old Michael Marlowe died and a five-year-old died at the scene.

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at Catawba County home, deputies say

Four other passengers on the golf kart, ages 2, 13,16 and 26, suffered critical injuries and were flown to the hospital, highway patrol said.

The driver of the Honda, 23-year-old Austin Ray Harmon, was arrested after the crash and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

Harmon was not injured in the crash, troopers said.

Fort Dobbs Road was closed for around seven hours overnight while authorities investigation the crash.

Accidents
