‘We are Brownsville’: Mural highlights community champions

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A massive mural in the middle of a NYCHA development in Brownsville was unveiled this weekend, paying tribute to its community heroes.

The mural, called “We are Brownsville,” can be seen high above a courtyard in the neighborhood. It’s hard to miss, and that’s the point, according to Lisa Kenner, the resident association president of the NYCHA development.

Kenner is one of 17 Brownsville legends honored in the 60 by 20 feet mural created by Brooklyn artist William “GoodWill” Ellis. The mural is on the facade of Van Dyke III — a 12-story, 100% affordable housing apartment building with 180 units within NYCHA’s development. There’s also a new basketball court designed by a local artist, as well, and painted by the residents.

There are 17 massive portraits of Brownsville’s most inspiring role models throughout modern Brownsville history, including civil rights activist Rosetta Gaston, chess grandmaster Maurice Ashley, Bernadette Stanis of the classic television show “Good Times,” championship boxer Daniel Jacobs, NFL player Otis Wilson, Lisa Caldwell Linder, the principal of P.S. 184 and even boxing champion Mike Tyson.

