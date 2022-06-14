ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sclWC_0gABm6eV00

Gainers

  • Clovis Oncology CLVS stock increased by 32.8% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.8 million.
  • Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock rose 32.49% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares increased by 16.07% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 9.58% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares moved upwards by 8.85% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.6 million.
  • GBS GBS shares rose 8.71% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Losers

  • Outset Medical OM stock fell 26.4% to $15.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.8 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 18.37% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock fell 12.6% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT shares decreased by 10.78% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics CALT stock fell 9.43% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $445.3 million.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock declined by 8.83% to $13.64. The company's market cap stands at $844.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For June 15, 2022

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 10.89% at $1.12. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.82% at $1.85. Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 7.80% at $7.19. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.72% at $2.70. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.29% at $0.22. Canopy Gwth CGC shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Health Care Stocks#Pre Market Session#Soleno Therapeutics#Cosmos Holdings Cosm#Pear Therapeutics Pear#Gbs Gbs#Hillstream Biopharma Hils#Dbv Technologies#Calliditas Therapeutics
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
TheStreet

How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

Bear markets have a long history with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes and they have returned as a result of the economic turmoil caused by inflation, rising interest rates, high gasoline prices and fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some bear markets have...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

Buying dividend stocks after their shares drop can help investors capture higher yields. Viatris is at the start of its dividend-hiking journey, and the first few steps are promising. AFC Gamma's debtors will keep paying even if its stock falls. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crypto A Con? Jim Cramer Sounds Alarm After Calling Ethereum 'Terrific' And Becoming 'A Believer'

Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $558.60 million before the opening bell. John Wiley & Sons shares gained 2.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading. Planet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Stock Jumped 5% Today

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares surged Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement. What To Know: In an effort to tame rising inflation, the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, representing the most aggressive rate hike since 1994. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Research: Tesla To Be Overtaken By This Legacy Automaker As Top EV Maker By 2024

Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could grab the top electric vehicle maker crown from Tesla Inc TSLA, according to a research report by Bloomberg Intelligence. What Happened: Volkswagen’s battery electric vehicle share already tops that of Tesla in Europe and the legacy automaker needs to replicate that success in other regions, particularly China where it is currently struggling to grow the electric vehicle share.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy