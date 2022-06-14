ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Salem County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey South central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 714 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hockessin, or 7 miles west of Wilmington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Pennsville, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Pitman, Carneys Point, Folcroft, Elsmere, Paulsboro, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Westville, Woodbury Heights and National Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 8 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey near mile marker 0, and between mile markers 2 and 26. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 0. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chester; Delaware The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Salem County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey South central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 714 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hockessin, or 7 miles west of Wilmington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Pennsville, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Pitman, Carneys Point, Folcroft, Elsmere, Paulsboro, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Westville, Woodbury Heights and National Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 8 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey near mile marker 0, and between mile markers 2 and 26. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 0. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Special Weather Statement: Coastal Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Ocean City in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday. A full moon and northeast winds are expected to combine to cause “minor” coastal flooding. Water levels are predicted to peak in the hours around high...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Burlington, NJ
City
Marlton, NJ
City
Medford, NJ
City
Evesham Township, NJ
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Pemberton, NJ
City
Tabernacle, NJ
City
Palmyra, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
City
Wrightstown, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
City
Voorhees Township, NJ
City
Mount Laurel, NJ
City
Lindenwold, NJ
City
Lumberton, NJ
City
Bellmawr, NJ
City
Magnolia, NJ
Daily Voice

Explosion Victim Identified As Cumberland County Man

A 47-year-old man from Cumberland County was killed in an explosion at a truck repair shop. Authorities identified the victim as Bruce A. Cheese of Cedarville. At approximately 10:40 a.m., on Wednesday June 15, Harrison Township police and fire departments were dispatched to Timberlane Welding, 413 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, for a report of a loud explosion.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern New Jersey#Thunderstorm#New Jersey Turnpike#Target Area#Barclay Kingston#Mph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
buckscountyherald.com

Police concerned with accidents at Wrightstown intersection

Police are concerned about the number of accidents occurring at the intersection of Penns Park Road and Second Street Pike in Wrightstown. The topic came up at the Wrightstown Board of Supervisors June 6 meeting. Township Manager Joe Pantano reported that John L. Hearn, chief of Newtown Township Police Department,...
WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

MISSING: Cherry Hill Man Disappeared 11 Days Ago

Cherry Hill police seek the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Peter Meyers was last seen leaving his place of employment, Resintech Inc. located at 1801 Federal Street in Camden on June 3, according to Cherry Hill police. On June 6, Meyers’ vehicle was located unoccupied on an unpaved...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged In South Jersey Standoff: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old man from Burlington Township has been charged with kidnapping and weapons offenses in connection with a standoff with police and SWAT teams, authorities said. No charges have been filed in connection with the earlier murder of a 34-year-old man from Highland Park, Middlesex County, at the same home in Beverly.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy