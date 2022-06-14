Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Salem County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Gloucester County in southern New Jersey South central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 714 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hockessin, or 7 miles west of Wilmington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Pennsville, Bellmawr, Woodbury, Pitman, Carneys Point, Folcroft, Elsmere, Paulsboro, Kennett Square, New Castle, Penns Grove, Westville, Woodbury Heights and National Park. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 2. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 8 and 23. Interstate 295 in New Jersey near mile marker 0, and between mile markers 2 and 26. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 0. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO