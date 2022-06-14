Wyandanch Memorial High School seniors take memorable walk with kindergarteners
Students in Wyandanch took a very memorable walk Monday.
This year's graduating seniors and the current kindergarten class united for what they called a Destination Graduation Walk.
Walking the halls of Wyandanch Memorial High School, seniors got to show the kindergarteners the school - and emphasized the importance of not just studying but enjoying the overall experience of school.
Following the walk, the kindergarten class performed a special song for the seniors.
Those kindergartners will be graduating in 2034.
