Wyandanch Memorial High School seniors take memorable walk with kindergarteners

Students in Wyandanch took a very memorable walk Monday.

This year's graduating seniors and the current kindergarten class united for what they called a Destination Graduation Walk.

Walking the halls of Wyandanch Memorial High School, seniors got to show the kindergarteners the school - and emphasized the importance of not just studying but enjoying the overall experience of school.

Following the walk, the kindergarten class performed a special song for the seniors.

Those kindergartners will be graduating in 2034.