Maybe the most famous piece of trivia about Queen guitarist Brian May is that he built the electric guitar he has used for most of his musical career. It's called the Red Special, and it was constructed with his father when May was 16. So, it's ironic that the only Queen single in which May sang lead vocals, "Long Away," he mainly plays a Burns 12-string guitar. This choice, as much as the song itself, serves as a reminder of May's and the band's relentless creativity.

TAYLOR HAWKINS ・ 11 DAYS AGO