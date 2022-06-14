ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Biden speech to AFL-CIO: Unions, middle class 'built this country'

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DCHC_0gABhAHD00

June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the AFL-CIO and told the unions' convention Tuesday in Philadelphia that the improving fortune of American companies lies in the strength of its workers.

Biden referred to his blue-collar roots as a native of nearby Scranton, Pa., and received a standing ovation when he credited unions with the growth of America's middle class.

"Wall Street didn't build this country," Biden said. "The middle class built this country and unions built the middle class. Without unions, they'd be no middle class. There is a reason. You are the best-trained workers in the world. When you do well, everyone does well.

"We need an economy built from the middle out and from the bottom up -- not the top down," Biden said. "Too often, we've had an economy where the wealthy do better and better while the middle class gets left behind. So we went to work to change that."

Biden touted the passage of the American Rescue Plan, created to help the U.S. economy bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new bipartisan infrastructure law.

"[The American Rescue Plan] helped 41 million people put food on their tables and put the money in the pockets of hard-working Americans," Biden said. "We're going to create more good jobs that are made in America. We're going reduce pollution while making it safer and safer for people to go to work every day."

Biden said he sees global warming in the framework of creating good-paying jobs for U.S. workers.

"[These are] jobs you can raise a family on and jobs that can't be outsourced," Biden said. "The infrastructure law is about more than rebuilding our infrastructure. It's about rebuilding the middle class. That's why we made sure the infrastructure law included significant labor protections."

Philadelphia was key in Biden's election in 2020, as late returns in the city helped him win Pennsylvania and the presidency.

Biden's visit came at a time of economic concern in the United States, with inflation running at its highest level in four decades and gasoline prices at an all-time high over $5 per gallon.

A recent CBS News poll found nearly 70% of Americans say the state of the economy is "bad," and inflation is viewed as one of their top concerns.

The AFL-CIO is the United States' largest federation of unions, representing more than 12 million American workers. Tuesday's convention was expected to bring nearly 60 unions together to debate, vote on resolutions and chart the course for the labor movement's future.

On Sunday, the convention elected Liz Shuler as AFL-CIO president, making her the first woman to hold the office in the union's history. It also chose Fred Redmond as secretary-treasurer, the first Black American to hold the office.

"We are going to amplify the voices of working people -- their hopes, struggles, and demands," Shuler said in a statement this week. "This is more than a comeback story. This is a new story, yet to be told.

"A story we will write, on our terms, to be written by every one of us. A new era for all working people across this country. And generations from now, they'll tell the story of how we succeeded, together, in solidarity."

Comments / 57

Pablo Curley
2d ago

Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment against Biden and Harris must Go....He doesn't not cares about high inflation cost of Gas prices and Foods price and War in Ukraine He's doesn't want to Work with American People's. Higher Crime's Nothing but Flying around get away from his Work all he does is Blaming on someone else. It's matter of time calling for Impeachment Impeachment Impeachment against Biden and Harris not doing anything.

Reply(1)
50
Pablo Curley
2d ago

Speech what's for? We have higher Gas prices how he go flying on Air Force One who pays for Jet Fuel must be very expensive cost of Gas?????? Biden needs to cut cost...Cut down on Travel cost. and transportation cost of Fuel's and Secret Service travel time. We needed stronger Messages for Biden and Harris, to Sit down fix economy first Stopped theirs Travel.

Reply
31
nunyadamnedbizznez2
2d ago

Which is why Biden and the left are trying to destroy the middle class. In the end they will cause their own destruction by the middle class.

Reply(1)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl Cio#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Afl Cio#The American Rescue Plan#Americans
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden first president to say Americans 'are wrong': Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asserted that President Biden is the first president to say while in office that "the American people are wrong" Tuesday on "Hannity." FLEISCHER: It just shows how out of touch and out to lunch the Biden administration is when it comes to what's on the minds of the American people. Joe Biden's not the first president, Sean, who's been running in an economy or in a country where the overwhelming majority of the people think the country is on the wrong track, things are bad. But he's the first president to run by saying that the American people are wrong.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
378K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy