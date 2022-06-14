Chris Evans says transition from Captain America to Buzz Lightyear was ‘intimidating’

Chris Evans has said the transition from playing Captain America to his new role of Buzz Lightyear in the forthcoming Toy Story spin-off was “intimidating”.

The Hollywood star voices the beloved space ranger in Pixar ’s new animated movie Lightyear , due out in cinemas on Friday (17 June).

While Toy Story featured the toy version of Buzz, the new film will explore the “real-life” hero who inspired the character in the franchise.

Evans, of course, is no stranger to playing a hero, given his incredible success as The First Avenger.

