Chris Evans says transition from Captain America to Buzz Lightyear was ‘intimidating’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Chris Evans has said the transition from playing Captain America to his new role of Buzz Lightyear in the forthcoming Toy Story spin-off was “intimidating”.

The Hollywood star voices the beloved space ranger in Pixar ’s new animated movie Lightyear , due out in cinemas on Friday (17 June).

While Toy Story featured the toy version of Buzz, the new film will explore the “real-life” hero who inspired the character in the franchise.

Evans, of course, is no stranger to playing a hero, given his incredible success as The First Avenger.

