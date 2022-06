Key state officials for next year were elected Thursday during the Illinois FFA Convention. The delegation voted directly for five state positions and elected Rachel Hood, the Rushville Industry FFA branch, as president. Derek Sample from the Sesser-Valier FFA branch has been elected Vice President. Levi Maierhofer from Seneca FFA has been selected as a reporter. Haley Board of Waterloo FFA was elected Secretary, and Laura’s Kate Kolgan and Princeville FFA were elected to Treasurer.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO