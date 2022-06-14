ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham Lake, MN

Minnesota Woman Hurt After Crashing Into A Safe

By Kim David
 5 days ago
Bingham Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a small SUV was hurt Monday morning after crashing into a safe that had fallen out of...

