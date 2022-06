Billy Kametz, best known for his work as a voice actor, died on Thursday, June 9 after battling colon cancer. He was 35. News of his death was shared on his GoFundMe page, which was set up shortly after he shared his diagnosis in April. The page’s organizer, his event agent A. Jinnie McManus, shared the tragic news in an update on the page, along with the actor’s obituary, and kind towards directed toward his supporters.

