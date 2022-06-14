ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

State High School Golf Tournament in Becker This Week

By Jeff McMahon
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BECKER -- The Minnesota State High School League Class-A State Golf Tournament takes over the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker this week. Mayor Tracy Bertram...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Central Minnesota Golfers Fare Well at State Tournament

Luke Ashbrook of Kimball shot a 71 Wednesday to finish 5th in the Class AA state boys golf tournament in Jordan at the Ridges and Sand Creek. He finished with a 2-day total of 148. Leo Wershay of Cathedral shot a 72 Wednesday and finished 18th with a 2-day total of 155. Zac Kreuzer of Albany shot an 81 and finished with a 2-day total of 162.
KIMBALL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Consolation Bracket Recaps – June 17th, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT. I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Baseball State Tourney Recap

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT. I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Becker, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Becker, MN
Sports
Becker, MN
Education
1390 Granite City Sports

Boys State At St. Johns This Week

COLLEGEVILLE -- Hundreds of high school juniors have descended upon St. John’s University. The 2022 American Legion Boys State of Minnesota is enjoying its sixth year on the St. John’s University Campus. Boys State is a week-long camp focused on learning about Minnesota government. State Director Kyle Oldre...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Powerball ticket sold in Big Lake was a winner this week. The Minnesota State Lottery says on Monday night there was a winning $50,000 ticket. It was sold at a Kwik Trip in Big Lake. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The jackpot is at...
1390 Granite City Sports

Becker Freedom Days This Week

BECKER -- Becker’s annual Freedom Days returns this week. The events kick off Monday with the Becker Boy Scout Bar-B-Que Bash in the Becker Furniture World parking lot. Judging and serving starts at 3:00, with cash prizes and trophies for the best ribs. Tuesday, an ice cream social and...
BECKER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports
1390 Granite City Sports

Breakfast on the Farm This Weekend

PRINCETON -- Breakfast on the farm will start this weekend off right. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Breakfast on the Farm Saturday, June 18th, at the Haubenschild farm in Princeton. The 2,500 cow dairy is run by three generations focused on conservation, renewable energy, and food production. The goal of Breakfast...
PRINCETON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Zebra Mussels Found in Grand Lake

ST PAUL -- Zebra Mussels have been found at another area lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Grand Lake, South of Rockville in Stearns County. The Grand Lake Improvement District contacted the DNR about three adult zebra mussels found by lake users on the...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
1390 Granite City Sports

Thank You, Sartell!

With the price of gas food entertainment everything rising exponentially lately, my family has really been focusing on free (or close to free) entertainment this summer. We have checked out the bike rodeo in Sartell, the new playground in Sauk Rapids, hit up Family Fun Days in Waite Park... it's been a blast! As it turns out, you don't HAVE to spend a bunch of money to have a memorable outing with the family!
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

The Role Security and Police Play at the Ledge Amphitheater

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park has a full schedule of events planned this summer with some of the shows already complete. Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud joined me on WJON today. He says the Ledge is owned by the city of Waite Park but the venue is leased out to New West who is the production company that brings in the acts/bands and they also pay for the security.
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy