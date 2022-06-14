Pat Summitt Foundation to raise $70K in honor of late coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One foundation is looking to celebrate and honor a legendary Tennessee coach’s 70th birthday by supporting a cause that became her mission.

University of Tennessee’s Coach Pat Summitt was the head coach of the Lady Vol basketball team for eight years, leading the program to eight NCAA championships, 32 SEC Championships, and was the first coach in the NCAA to reach 1,000 career wins.

She passed away in 2016 just five years after revealing her early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis. To honor her legacy, the Pat Summitt Foundation is holding a day of giving on the late coach’s birthday.

Coach Summitt started the foundation that bears her name and today that foundation is challenging the public to help them raise $70,000 for Alzheimer’s awareness, programs and treatment.

“We’ve opened the Pat Summitt Clinic at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and they treat thousands of patients every year from across the state as well as the country,” said Director of Advancement Morgan Vance.

On Tuesday, June 14, the foundation is inviting the public to join in their efforts by checking out their Facebook and Instagram accounts to view birthday messages from special guests and participate in Pat Summitt trivia.

If you would like to contribute to the foundation click here .

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120,000 Tennesseans are currently battling Alzheimer’s or dementia with more than 300,000 family members serving as primary caregivers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.