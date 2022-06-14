Heat Advisory issued for Upstate, Western NC counties
(WSPA) – A Heat Advisory is in effect throughout the Upstate and Western North Carolina as the area braces for temperatures in the high 90s and 100s Tuesday.
The heat index, or ‘feels-like’ temperature, is expected to reach as high as 108 degrees on Tuesday. A Heat Advisory for the region is in effect from Noon to 8 p.m.
Officials encourage drinking plenty of water, staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun when possible. Extra precautions, such as wearing light-weight clothing, are advised.
Heat index values this high also serve as a reminder to keep pets and children from being left unattended in vehicles.
You can read the entire list of advisories here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0