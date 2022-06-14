ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat Advisory issued for Upstate, Western NC counties

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1za5cn_0gABckSw00

(WSPA) – A Heat Advisory is in effect throughout the Upstate and Western North Carolina as the area braces for temperatures in the high 90s and 100s Tuesday.

The heat index, or ‘feels-like’ temperature, is expected to reach as high as 108 degrees on Tuesday. A Heat Advisory for the region is in effect from Noon to 8 p.m.

Officials encourage drinking plenty of water, staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun when possible. Extra precautions, such as wearing light-weight clothing, are advised.

Heat index values this high also serve as a reminder to keep pets and children from being left unattended in vehicles.

You can read the entire list of advisories here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
publicradioeast.org

5 planets align in the night sky, visible from Eastern North Carolina

There is a very rare celestial event occurring this month that can be viewed from Eastern North Carolina, something that hasn’t been visible in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the sky in order of their distance from the Sun. The planets became visible on June 3rd while Mercury was the last to be visible on June 10th. Associate professor of Physics at East Carolina University Regina DeWitt says the planets are most visible in the East about an hour to a half an hour before sunrise.
ASTRONOMY
spectrumlocalnews.com

2022 North Carolina Blueberry Festival is back in person

BURGAW, N.C. — North Carolina is known for a lot of things, including the ever delicious and profitable blueberry. This weekend, the sweet blue treat will be celebrated at the North Carolina Blueberry Festival as the event makes a big return to the Tar Heel state. In its 19th...
BURGAW, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Nexstar Media Inc
wccbcharlotte.com

Gov. Cooper Says Rural Communities Across North Carolina Awarded Grants

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper says 30 local governments in rural areas across North Carolina have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The fund is a new source of support for rural economic development projects in the state funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. Officials...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf, officials say

MANTEO, N.C. — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

North Carolina Child Drowns in Pool

North Carolina Child Drowns in PoolSCDN Photo Archive. A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool in North Carolina. The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, drowned in a pool. Despite life-saving efforts from both her family and emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Substance use care RVs coming to 10 rural North Carolina counties

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A ribbon cutting in Lumberton on Thursday marked the start of a new service for rural communities in 10 North Carolina counties. Eastpointe, a managed care organization focused on helping people struggling with mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual or developmental disabilities, was provided $2.5 million to purchase six vehicles.
LUMBERTON, NC
Alina Andras

5 Underrated Places in North Carolina

If you've ever been to North Carolina then you definitely know there are many, many places to explore. In fact, there will always be something new that you can discover, no matter how often you go on holiday in North Carolina. From breathtaking beaches, to exciting hiking trails and outdoor activities, to charming small towns, there is so much to do.
WFAE

Fact check: How much hemp is farmed in North Carolina?

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. But, today’s segment is a little bit different. It’s not really a fact check. It’s more an examination of how a state senator’s false statement on hemp production got widely reported. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry spoke to Paul Specht of WRAL.
AGRICULTURE
WSOC Charlotte

Mother and daughter injured by bear attack at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A family camping in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was attacked by a bear that ripped into their tent, hurting both a mother and child. The National Park Service said in a news release that a family of five and their dog were sleeping in their tent when a bear ripped into it early Sunday morning. Inside the tent, the bear scratched a 3-year-old girl and her mother.
GATLINBURG, TN
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy