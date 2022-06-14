ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

You Can’t Do That on Bicycles: Rules of the Road for Cyclists in Michigan

By Meatball
95.3 WBCKFM
95.3 WBCKFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With gas prices skyrocketing, you can expect more people to break out their bikes to get from point "A" to "B" more often now. And while I was looking for good bike trails in the area on reddit, a post from user u/Afraid_Foot on the r/kzoo thread caught my...

wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

A Troll Makes Historic Drive Across The Mighty Mac

It was a "Troll" that made the historic drive. The 200-millionth vehicle has crossed the "Mighty Mac". A family trip to the Upper Peninsula caused Kurt Dalman to leap into Michigan’s annals of history. On Wednesday, June 15th, Dalman had left his Tawas City home and was driving his family northward across the Mackinac Bridge on a trip to Pictured Rocks. At 6:18 p.m., after paying the $4-dollar toll, he headed his 2021 Toyota Corolla towards St. Ignace. Upon reaching the toll plaza, on the shores of the Upper Peninsula, his family, wife Anna, and children Seth and Teresa were greeted by the staff of the Mackinac Bridge Authority and awarded a framed print of the bridge and a gift basket of local items.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Has The World’s Largest Artificial Ski Jump

You will not believe how high this Michigan ski jump is. It looks terrifying. Ironwood, near the northwestern corner of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is the home of the largest artificial ski jump in the world. At one time, the Copper Peak ski jump was the largest active ski jump in the Western hemisphere. So, just how large is this towering structure of winter sports? It towers nearly 1,800 feet above sea level according to the official Copper Peak website,
IRONWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Sports
95.3 WBCKFM

A Beginners Guide To Kayaking and Tubing in West Michigan

Michigan prides itself on some of the amazing outdoor adventures it offers during it's summer months. If you're looking to see some of the most pure of Michigan, you'll have to hit some of our incredible waterways to really get deep into the heart of nature for a reset. If you're looking to stay away from the busy lakes, kayaking and tubing are great cost effective ways to enjoy the outdoors.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Man Makes Perfect Midwest Meal in Middle of the Woods

This may be the most Midwestern thing I've seen on Tiktok. Recently, I came across a video from Old Time Hawkey, or @oldtimehawkey on Tiktok, where he demonstrates how he cooks a meal in the middle of the woods. Scrolling through his account, he seems to have several of these videos where he's cooking in the woods. They're actually, surprisingly, very relaxing and often tagged as "ASMR".
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycling#Bike Lanes#Michigan Law#Rules Of The Road
95.3 WBCKFM

Too Scared to Drive Across the Mighty Mac? Staff Will Drive Your Vehicle For You

We're all afraid of something, whether it be rational or irrational. Some of the most common fears include spiders, snakes, tornadoes, and clowns. Those who suffer from Gephyrophobia have a fear of crossing bridges. I know a handful of folks who go through great lengths of holding their breath, rolling down windows, or simply closing their eyes for the duration of the crossing-- whatever ritual makes your feel comfortable!
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 WBCKFM

12 Outstanding Inventions That Were Born in Michigan

Here we are in 2022 and technology is pretty amazing. Computers, tvs, mobile phones, cars and just about everything that exists has great technology. I am not a "computer" guy, but I am savvy enough to operate my mobile device, computer and automobile. Sometimes I have to push all of the buttons to see how something works, but that's ok because I'm learning.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

The First Documentary Ever Was Made By A Michigan Filmmaker

Documentaries are a great way to learn about a subject without spending years studying the topic, bringing in people who have to give the most pertinent details into a fun and interesting take on just about anything. Let's be honest, when they rolled the tv on wheels into the classroom as kids, you knew it was gonna be a good class. It may have been because of this that I've gained a serious fondness for documentaries. It turns out the first one ever made just celebrated its 100 birthday, and it just so happen to be made by someone from Michigan, as one fellow Michigander pointed out:
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

12 Southwest Michigan Yards You Can Rent For Your Dog

Did you know you can rent fenced yards by the hour for your dogs to play? It's like Airbnb for your pets. There really is an app for everything. You can rent a room, apartment, or even mansion using apps like Airbnb and Vrbo. You can also rent someone's pool for a pool party now. Now, you can rent a yard for your dogs to play. As a dog lover that just recently spent over a thousand dollars to fence my backyard, I understand the need for this type of app.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Man Moves From L.A. to Ohio, And…He Might Actually Like It?

Look, we all do what we have to do for work. But...moving to Ohio? That may be a step too far. It's no secret that Michigan and Ohio have this rivalry/hatred that dates back to long before I decided to call Michigan my home. I don't always understand it. Mostly, because I've never spent time in Ohio. Now, thanks to one guy's experience shared via Tiktok, I don't have to.
OHIO STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Discounted/Free Admission At These Michigan Places With A Bridge Card

This summer you and your kids can have the time of your lives for what will be an almost free, but very cheap price. Many Americans and Michiganders to be more exact struggle with paying their bills, child care, food, and other expenses and receive help from the government to stay afloat. Well the government has returned that favor and has given these families opportunities to enjoy themselves and some of the best experience in the Mitten state.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

The 5 Best Trees to Plant in Your Southwest Michigan Yard

A recent article from the Detroit News highlighted a new initiative by the state of Michigan to help combat climate change. The initiative was originally launched on Arbor Day of this year and has been named the Mi Trees campaign. The goal? To plant 50 million trees across the state by 2030. It's a hefty goal which is why they are encouraging Michigan residents to plant trees wherever they have room. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Michiganders Question If There’s More To The Disappearance of Ruth Ann Miller

There's a particularly sad story in the Upper Peninsula from the 1960's that broke the hearts of all the residents near and in Calumet. The story has been told many times, but many people in Michigan wonder if the attempt to save young Ruth Ann Miller was misplaced or if all their efforts were in vain. There's a video which documents the timeline of events which led to the eventual passing of the young girl:
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy