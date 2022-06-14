PUMP PATROL: Tracking gas prices across Brooklyn

A 27-year-old driver died early Thursday after he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on a bridge connecting the Bronx and Manhattan, police said. The victim was speeding west on the Cross Bronx Expressway in a Honda Civic heading onto the Harlem River span about 3:45 a.m. when he rear-ended the tractor-trailer, cops said. The impact left the front of the Honda a twisted wreck. The ...
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed multiple times inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. A 16-year-old boy was waiting to board a southbound A train inside the Broadway Junction subway station when the suspects approached him at around 10 p.m., authorities said. They pulled out a knife and stabbed […]
A 37-year-old subway rider died after being dragged by a train -- and then hit by another -- after his clothes got stuck in the door as he tried to deboard at a Brooklyn station, police said Thursday. It's a scene that likely appears in many New Yorkers' nightmares. The...
NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man who planted an unwanted kiss on a woman while the two were aboard a subway train in Manhattan, officials said. The 24-year-old victim was sitting on the northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop when the suspect leaned over and kissed her on […]
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being dragged several feet by a truck he collided with. The 49-year-old scooter driver was riding near Palmetto Street and Central Avenue about 11:49 a.m. when he clipped the tail of a truck that was turning onto Palmetto Street, police said. The victim […]
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Thursday. The woman was repeatedly shot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Pulaski Street. A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was critically wounded. A 47-year-old person of interest […]
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn neighborhood watch group helped in the arrest of five people accused of stealing catalytic converters. The NYPD says Borough Park Shmira patrols captured two groups of suspects stealing the converters from parked cars in the neighborhood since last week. The incidents happened overnight Tuesday and Friday. "We caught them while they were just suspicious, circling the neighborhood," said Levi Leifer, director and founder of Shmira Public Safety. "We gave them a little space, how we call it at that time to see what they're really up to. And then once they cut out the catalytic converter, which takes usually anywhere between 40 seconds and like two minutes, soon as they did that we pursued and, right, I want to jump out and got them off the street."READ MORE: Thieves Going To Great Lengths To Steal Car Catalytic Converters, Law Enforcement Warns In NYC & Across U.S. The NYPD assisted in making the arrests. The Borough Park Shmira said it recently increased volunteer patrols at night due to a spike in catalytic converter thefts in the area.
LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A FedEx driver was killed in a crash on Long Island Wednesday, police said. The FedEx delivery truck was involved in a crash with a box truck in Levittown at 10:13 a.m. Both vehicles were heading south on Jerusalem Avenue when the crash occurred, according to the Nassau County Police Department. […]
LOGANTON – A person from Brooklyn, N.Y. was killed in a five-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-80 in Clinton County. PennLive says state police have not released any names, but said the person killed was a passenger in the tractor-trailer to have caused the crash. According to PennLive, troopers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene is believed to no have been wearing a seatbelt. A 55-passenger charter bus was also involved, but no one on the bus was injured.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.
Comments / 0