PUMP PATROL: Tracking gas prices across Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn neighborhood watch group helped in the arrest of five people accused of stealing catalytic converters. The NYPD says Borough Park Shmira patrols captured two groups of suspects stealing the converters from parked cars in the neighborhood since last week. The incidents happened overnight Tuesday and Friday. "We caught them while they were just suspicious, circling the neighborhood," said Levi Leifer, director and founder of Shmira Public Safety. "We gave them a little space, how we call it at that time to see what they're really up to. And then once they cut out the catalytic converter, which takes usually anywhere between 40 seconds and like two minutes, soon as they did that we pursued and, right, I want to jump out and got them off the street."READ MORE: Thieves Going To Great Lengths To Steal Car Catalytic Converters, Law Enforcement Warns In NYC & Across U.S. The NYPD assisted in making the arrests. The Borough Park Shmira said it recently increased volunteer patrols at night due to a spike in catalytic converter thefts in the area.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO