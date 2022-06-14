ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PUMP PATROL: Tracking gas prices across Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUkQo_0gABbcRL00

News 12's Jericho Tran is in the Alert Center tracking gas prices across the nation and in the borough.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Driver dies after slamming into back of tractor-trailer on NYC bridge

A 27-year-old driver died early Thursday after he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on a bridge connecting the Bronx and Manhattan, police said. The victim was speeding west on the Cross Bronx Expressway in a Honda Civic heading onto the Harlem River span about 3:45 a.m. when he rear-ended the tractor-trailer, cops said. The impact left the front of the Honda a twisted wreck. The ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed inside Brooklyn subway station, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed multiple times inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said. A 16-year-old boy was waiting to board a southbound A train inside the Broadway Junction subway station when the suspects approached him at around 10 p.m., authorities said. They pulled out a knife and stabbed […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
PIX11

Scooter driver dead following collision with truck in Brooklyn: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being dragged several feet by a truck he collided with. The 49-year-old scooter driver was riding near Palmetto Street and Central Avenue about 11:49 a.m. when he clipped the tail of a truck that was turning onto Palmetto Street, police said. The victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman dead, man injured in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD says

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Thursday. The woman was repeatedly shot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Pulaski Street. A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was critically wounded. A 47-year-old person of interest […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Borough Park Shmira, NYPD arrest suspected catalytic converter thieves

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn neighborhood watch group helped in the arrest of five people accused of stealing catalytic converters. The NYPD says Borough Park Shmira patrols captured two groups of suspects stealing the converters from parked cars in the neighborhood since last week. The incidents happened overnight Tuesday and Friday. "We caught them while they were just suspicious, circling the neighborhood," said Levi Leifer, director and founder of Shmira Public Safety. "We gave them a little space, how we call it at that time to see what they're really up to. And then once they cut out the catalytic converter, which takes usually anywhere between 40 seconds and like two minutes, soon as they did that we pursued and, right, I want to jump out and got them off the street."READ MORE: Thieves Going To Great Lengths To Steal Car Catalytic Converters, Law Enforcement Warns In NYC & Across U.S.  The NYPD assisted in making the arrests. The Borough Park Shmira said it recently increased volunteer patrols at night due to a spike in catalytic converter thefts in the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

FedEx driver killed in crash on Long Island

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A FedEx driver was killed in a crash on Long Island Wednesday, police said. The FedEx delivery truck was involved in a crash with a box truck in Levittown at 10:13 a.m. Both vehicles were heading south on Jerusalem Avenue when the crash occurred, according to the Nassau County Police Department. […]
LEVITTOWN, NY
wkok.com

Brooklyn Resident Killed in Five-Vehicle Crash on I-80

LOGANTON – A person from Brooklyn, N.Y. was killed in a five-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-80 in Clinton County. PennLive says state police have not released any names, but said the person killed was a passenger in the tractor-trailer to have caused the crash. According to PennLive, troopers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene is believed to no have been wearing a seatbelt. A 55-passenger charter bus was also involved, but no one on the bus was injured.
LOGANTON, PA
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy