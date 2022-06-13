James Frank Watkins

Kathleen A. Ackley, 88, of East Liberty, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Green Hills Center in West Liberty. A 1950 graduate of Pleasant High School in Marion, she went to work for a few years at Marion Power Shovel. For most of her life she was a homemaker and true farmer’s wife, she had a strong work ethic and never hesitated to step up and help in the barn if Bob was working late in the fields. She was affectionately known to be a “little” set in her ways and was an excellent cook, especially with desserts. She enjoyed crocheting, reading romance novels, going shopping, shopping on QVC, and watching The Price is Right, the Cincinnati Reds, and O.S.U. Basketball. She also enjoyed going to cow sales with Bob, attending the state fair to watch the cow shows, and her favorite treats from McDonald’s and KFC. Most of all, she loved her many dogs over the years, especially her Chihuahuas, Bulldog, and pure-bred German Shepherds.

