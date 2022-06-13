ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, OH

James Frank Watkins

peakofohio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Frank Watkins, 83, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 22, 1938, in Shelby County, Ohio, a son of the late Palmer Wayne and Mildred Harriett (Randolph) Watkins. He was also preceded in death by his...

www.peakofohio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Terry L. Taylor

Terry L. Taylor, 54, of Belle Center, and formerly of Zanesfield, OH passed away at 4:14 pm on Monday, June 13, 2022, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Ross Hospital, Columbus. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 20, 1968, the son of Lester “Buck” Taylor, who...
ZANESFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Kathleen A. Ackley

Kathleen A. Ackley, 88, of East Liberty, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Green Hills Center in West Liberty. A 1950 graduate of Pleasant High School in Marion, she went to work for a few years at Marion Power Shovel. For most of her life she was a homemaker and true farmer’s wife, she had a strong work ethic and never hesitated to step up and help in the barn if Bob was working late in the fields. She was affectionately known to be a “little” set in her ways and was an excellent cook, especially with desserts. She enjoyed crocheting, reading romance novels, going shopping, shopping on QVC, and watching The Price is Right, the Cincinnati Reds, and O.S.U. Basketball. She also enjoyed going to cow sales with Bob, attending the state fair to watch the cow shows, and her favorite treats from McDonald’s and KFC. Most of all, she loved her many dogs over the years, especially her Chihuahuas, Bulldog, and pure-bred German Shepherds.
EAST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Courtney earns 1st Ohio Speedweek win at Waynesfield

It’s hard to believe Tyler Courtney hadn’t won a Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires feature. After all, “Sunshine” won the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 title in 2021 and the 2021 Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship. The Indianapolis, Indiana driver erased that minor blemish on Thursday's outstanding driving resume, leading all 30 laps of the Rick Ferkel Classic for a $6,000 payday at Waynesfield Raceway Park.
WAYNESFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

C. Elizabeth Triplett

C. Elizabeth Triplett, 100 years old, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Campbell Place, Bellefontaine. Elizabeth was born December 8, 1921, in Circleville, Ohio to the late H. Rockford Wiggins and Isabel (Kirkwood) Hockett. She is preceded in death by her beloved stepfather, "Pop", Asaph W. Hockett, two brothers, Eddy R. and Hugh K. Wiggins, a great-grandson, Nicholas R. Baughman, and one niece, Noreen Howell. She is also preceded in death by her husbands: Merton S. Compton, (father of her children); and H. Leroy Lynn and Everett G. Triplett.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Wayne, OH
State
Indiana State
City
California, OH
City
Quincy, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
peakofohio.com

Robert Clayton Hayes

Robert Clayton Hayes, 71, of DeGraff, passed away at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Ayden Healthcare of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on February 12, 1951, the son of the late Henry C. and Ruby Elizabeth (Blue) Hayes. He is survived by his...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Summer Food Service Program underway

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Quincy United Methodist Church Quincy, Ohio (Logan County) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 14th – August 11th. DeGraff Park 101 Pleasant St. DeGraff, Ohio (Logan County) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 14th – August 11th. 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. In...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Larry G. Hughes

Larry G. Hughes, 77, of Huntsville, OH passed away early Monday morning, June 13, 2022, at his home. Larry was born on June 22, 1944, in Lima, OH, a son of the late Richard and Lois Culp Hughes. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Brent Hughes, and Tim Hughes.
HUNTSVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Melody Couchman joins the United Way team

A familiar face is joining a familiar place. Bellefontaine native Melody Couchman is being introduced this week as the first Community Engagement Director at United Way of Logan County. Couchman joins the United Way team in a full-time capacity to help with the annual campaign, special events, volunteer activities, and more.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley#San Diego#The U S Navy
peakofohio.com

Debora McCall

Debora McCall, 61, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:03 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the Ayden Healthcare of Belle Springs, Bellefontaine. She was born in Bellefontaine on April 30, 1961, the daughter of the late Richard “Dick” Coons and Elizabeth “Betsy” (Beaty) Whitaker. She...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Logan County Chamber tackles the Indian Lake Weeds (Audio included)

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce held a legislative impact meeting Tuesday morning at the Mary Rutan Health Center regarding the Indian Lake aquatic vegetation issue. Abbi Hastings from the Indian Lake Watershed and local project champion Dustin Wickersham shared with the group the latest updates regarding the weed issues.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

West Liberty-Salem Athletic Director steps down (Audio included)

The West Liberty-Salem Board of Education met Wednesday evening. Topping the list of importance was the resignation of the district's Athletic Director Jake Vitt. Vitt was not in attendance at the meeting, however, he drafted a letter that was read aloud. WL-S Superintendent Kraig Hissong talks about Vitt. President and...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Pleasant Township bridge closure

A bridge located on Township Road 209 in Pleasant Township between Township Road 208 and County Road 11, is closed. The bridge was damaged beyond repair when a tree fell on it during storms earlier this week. A new bridge is not expected to be built until the spring of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
peakofohio.com

Champaign County receives federal funds for emergency food and shelter programs

Champaign County has recently been chosen to receive a total of $26,985 to supplement food and shelter programs in the County. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and administered through a National Board. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelters program in high-need areas around the country.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine woman charged with OVI

A Bellefontaine woman was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on the city's west side Friday night around 11 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police reports they noticed a vehicle traveling westbound on Columbus Avenue with no headlights or tail lights on. The vehicle then made an improper turn onto South Detroit.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

K9 Thor catches burglar; possible second suspect still at large

The K9 Unit from the Logan County Sheriff's Office helped secure a suspect in a burglary Wednesday morning around 4:30. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at an abandoned property in the 15000 block of State Route 235 North in Lakeview. Upon arrival, the suspects took off on...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Two injured in car-Amish buggy accident on 235

A local driver struck an Amish buggy on State Route 235 near Township Road 215, just south of Lewistown, Wednesday night around 10 o'clock. Washington Township Police reports Ashley Morrison, 34, of DeGraff, was traveling southbound on 235 when she rear-ended the Amish buggy operated by Rudy Wagler, 20, of Lewistown.
LEWISTOWN, OH
peakofohio.com

Grand Jury indicts Archer on numerous charges from last week's tirade at Honda East Liberty plant; other indictments

The Logan Grand Jury met this week and handed down several indictments. Benjamin Archer was indicted for his incident at the East Liberty Honda Plant. He was indicted for: Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree, Vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree, Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree, Attempted Vehicular Assault, a felony of the fifth degree, Inducing Panic, a felony of the fifth degree.
LOGAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy