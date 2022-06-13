ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MI

Fenton Duo with Amazing Bond Take Home Gold Medal at the USA Special Olympics

By Lisa Marie
 3 days ago
It was truly a match made in golf course heaven. Two friends from Fenton left their mark by taking home the gold medal in golf at this year's Special Olympics USA Games, but it's their lifelong friendship that is truly the win. AliKhan Amlani and Kurt Chapelle have known...

