Nigel Slater’s recipe for a tart of cherries and berries

 4 days ago
Cherry ripe: a tart of cherries and berries.

Make the pastry: put 180g of plain flour in the bowl of a food processor, add 90g butter cut into chunks and process for a few seconds until they resemble fine, fresh breadcrumbs. Add 1 heaped tablespoon of icing sugar. Pour in enough cold water (about 2 tbsp) to bring the dough together, then roll into a ball. Wrap in greaseproof paper and chill in the fridge for 20 minutes while you make the filling.

Stone 500g of cherries. It’s a 10-minute job by hand, but much quicker with a cherry or olive stoner if you are lucky enough to have such a thing. Put them in a bowl with 250g of blueberries, the juice of a lemon and 65g of caster sugar, and leave over a moderate heat until the sugar has melted and the fruit is starting to give out its juices. Stir in 2 lightly heaped tbsp of cornflour and continue cooking for a minute or so until the filling starts to thicken. Remove immediately from the heat and set aside.

Set the oven at 180C/gas mark 4. Roll the pastry out and use it to line a 20cm pie tin, then return to the fridge. Mix together 80g of soft white breadcrumbs and 65g of soft brown sugar. Melt 60g of butter in a small pan. Stir 35g of rolled oats into the crumbs, pour in the butter and mix lightly together.

Spoon the cherry filling into the pastry case. Scatter the crumbs over the filling and bake for 35 minutes till the top is crisp. Serves 6.

Make this with only cherries if you wish – the blueberries do add a depth of flavour, though.

A jug of cream is my preferred addition, although vanilla ice-cream would be a close second.

Please do stone the cherries – it won’t take very long. There are few more annoying things to eat than a slice of cherry pie or tart where the stones have been left in.

