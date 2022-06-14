Over a dozen firefighters complete Cortland County training

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action to contain a hazardous spill. The tractor trailer that crashed in Cortland County Wednesday night spilled sticky herbicides into the roadway and nearby Tioughnioga River. Over a dozen state and local agencies responded and were able to contain the spill, working for nearly...
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — A traffic stop in Cayuga Heights leads to three arrests. Police pulled over a vehicle around 12:30 PM today on Cayuga Heights Road. They found four suspects said to be involved in a theft. One of the suspects got away. Authorities say there’s no...
APALACHIN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An aggravated vehicular assault charge in Tioga County. State Police arrested 63-year-old Candy Barklow of Apalachin yesterday. Officials say on June 6th, Barklow hit a man working in his front lawn and fled the scene. The man was transported to Wilson Medical Center with serious injuries. Troopers later learned Barklow was arrested by Vestal Police for D.W.I. about a half hour after hitting the man with her vehicle.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca searching for a police chief. Applications are being accepted now through the city of Ithaca Civil Service Employment Portal online. Head to city of Ithaca dot org for a job description and qualifications. Applications are being accepted through July 29th. John...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public forum for an upcoming Reimaging Public Safety rollout. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will host a virtual meeting via Zoom on its upcoming Unarmed Pilot Program. The Sheriff’s Clerks who will handle the response calls will be introduced during the information session that will detail the program and field questions from the public. The Sheriff’s Office is also encouraging public input on the plan.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A SUNY Cortland professor is being remembered. Days after the body of 40-year-old Doctor Muteb Alqahtani was found, SUNY Cortland President Erik Bitterbaum is remembering him as a well-respected faculty member and beloved colleague. Alqahtani’s body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area. He taught...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s progress on a shared commercial kitchen in Ithaca. Officials hope to turn a former Greenstar kitchen into a shared space for local food businesses. Tom Knipe is the Deputy Director of Economic Development. He says a recent survey shows lots of interest. Knipe...
