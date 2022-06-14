Over a dozen firefighters complete Cortland County training

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public forum for an upcoming Reimaging Public Safety rollout. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will host a virtual meeting via Zoom on its upcoming Unarmed Pilot Program. The Sheriff’s Clerks who will handle the response calls will be introduced during the information session that will detail the program and field questions from the public. The Sheriff’s Office is also encouraging public input on the plan.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO