Mariners right-handed pitcher Matt Brash has been red-hot in Triple-A Tacoma, working nine consecutive scoreless outings since May 25. Brash's demotion and subsequent transition to the bullpen had gotten off to a shaky start, highlighted by a disastrous appearance on May 22 in which he surrendered five earned runs on two hits and a trio of walks against Giants affiliate Sacramento. But since then, he's been lights out and could be well on his way to rejoining Seattle's major league ballclub in the near future.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO