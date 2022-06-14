ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Wading Pools to Remain Closed for the Summer

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- As we prepare for our hottest days so far this season, the city of St. Cloud has determined it will not be able to open the wading pools again this summer....

The Cost to Switch Wading Pools in St. Cloud Over to Splash Pads

The City of St. Cloud, as previously reported on WJON, will not open the 7 wading pools due to a lack of qualified lifeguards. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says this is unfortunate but not unexpected. This is the 3rd straight summer the wading pools will remain closed. (2020 and 2021 was due to COVID) Kleis says it is possible to change the wading pools over to splash pads. He says the cost to do this would be approximately $250,000 for each.
Are "Rolling Blackouts" Possible in St Cloud This Summer?

"Rolling Blackouts" are not only possible in St. Cloud this summer, they are a possibility all across Minnesota and the US. With our long stretches of hot days ahead, the need for electricity to cool our homes will be on the rise, and we all may have to do our part to make sure blackouts don't happen on these incredibly hot summer days.
St. Cloud Group Home Fire Displaces Four Residents

(KNSI) – A fire broke out in the kitchen of a St. Cloud group home Friday afternoon, just after 12:30. Flames were kept to the one room but they were strong enough to mar the stovetop, a microwave, and cabinets before being extinguished. Smoke damage was more extensive, spreading throughout the building.
COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
Excessive Heat Coming to Western and Southwestern Minnesota this Weekend

(UNDATED) -- The National Weather Service is issuing an excessive heat watch for western and southwestern Minnesota on Sunday. The hot temps will continue into Monday. The National Weather Service says statewide high temperatures will range from the min-90s to around 100. The only relief across the entire state will be along the North Shore. High humidity will also make things very uncomfortable. Temperatures will cool about ten degrees Tuesday.
MN Quilt Show and Conference This Week

ST CLOUD -- Hundreds of quilters are visiting St. Cloud this weekend. Show Director Brenda Lyseng says the conference is all about a love for quilting. Why are they here? Because they love quilts. A lot of them are quilters, and so they are coming to see quilts and be inspired by the quilts. They're here to see the vendors and buy more fabric and more tools and notions. They're here to hang out with friends. But there are a lot of non-quilters here because they just love the art. They're just gorgeous quilts. Very traditional, very modern, everything in between all the styles.
St. Cloud Planning Capital Improvements for Next 5 Years

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is mapping out a list of Capital Improvement Projects for the next five years. The city's Planning Commission gave its approval of the proposed project during its meeting Tuesday night. In the Public Works department, the city is looking at spending over...
How to Find Fish in Central Minnesota with Warmer Weather Coming

Warmer weather means a different strategy on how to catch fish in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says this is a big transition week with water temperatures on a sharp increase. Schmitt says your presentation and where you find fish changes. He says the increased weed growth is a location fish like to feed. Schmitt says weed edges is where fish are moving to. He says there is bait fish there and new life there. Schmitt says if you fish the weed line locally you can expect to catch all types of fish.
Grain Bin Accident Leaves Work Dead In Southern Minnesota

(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Level 3 Predatory Offender has moved to St. Cloud. St. Cloud Police says 56-year-old Steven Odelius has moved into the 8oo block of 8th Avenue South. Authorities says Odelius engaged in conduct against two male children after approaching them in public. Odelius has served his sentence...
The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
This Home for Sale in St. Cloud Has an Outdoor Pool and Sand Volleyball Court

When it comes to summer entertainment, you're not going to find a better house on the market than this one in St. Cloud. This house is located at 2256 26th Ave S, Saint Cloud, and is designed for indoor entertainment with a theater room, fully finished basement, bar areas, and spacious living room. But that's not where the entertainment stops. This home sits on 1.6 acres of property that features an outdoor, in-ground swimming pool, a sand volleyball court, gorgeous landscaping, and a relaxing gazebo setup.
It Appears Minnesota's $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
St. Cloud V.A. Helping Vets with Lifestyle Changes

The St. Cloud V.A. has a program called "move" which focuses on helping veterans with comprehensive lifestyle changes which includes nutrition, physical activity and behavioral changes. Anne Voigt is the Move Coordinator at the St. Cloud V.A. She teaches classes as well as seeing veterans individually. The Move program has...
