Pierre City Commission to consider various construction related items at meeting today

Three new bronze statues to be added to the Trail of Governors in Pierre will be unveiled this morning (June 17, 2022) during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. The Trail’s Foundation Board will host the event at 10am CDT. The statues to be added are of Andrew E. Lee, Frank Byrne and William J. Bulow. They will bring the total number of statues along the trail to 31, which makes it current. The next statue added will be of the state’s 33rd governor, Kristi Noem. Although Bill Janklow was the 27th and the 30th governor, he only has one statue along the route.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO