ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Everything you need for a stylish summer picnic, cookout or pool party

By Claire Peltier
goodmorningamerica.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer months signify so many things. Pool parties, cookouts, picnics and family fun are just a few that come to mind. With the official kickoff to summer just under 10 days away, it's time to start gearing up for some outdoor fun in the sun. From picnic accessories...

www.goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

The new Pioneer Woman summer fashion line dropped — and everything's under $25

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
CNET

Get Up To 80% Off Boutique Rugs With Its Fourth of July Sale

Looking to revamp your home this summer? Boutique Rugs can help with that. It has a wide variety of rugs to help you style your house exactly the way you want. And it's celebrating Independence Day early with up to 80% off select rugs. You can save an additional 10% using the code FOURTH10 at checkout.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Coat of Paint Was All These Kitchen Cabinets Needed to Look New Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. From white to grayish-green to navy to pink and even red, “hot” kitchen cabinet colors change from season to season. Whether you’re painting to stay on trend or just looking for a change of pace in your kitchen, designer Drew Scott (@lonefoxhome) has some great tips for painting cabinets.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Party#Picnic Baskets#Pool Noodle#Cookout#Goodmorningamerica Com#Abc
Domaine

27 Over the Bed Decorating Ideas That Work for Any Style

Clueless on what to do with that teeny space above your bed? Should you go bold or neutral? Flat or spiky? Pattern or plain? It depends. Decorating your bedroom starts with setting a focal point. For most bedrooms, your bed is your focal point (and what you put over is just the icing on the cake).
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

10 Organizers from The Container Store’s Latest Sale That’ll Declutter Your Space Instantly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Who said spring cleaning has to be a seasonal activity? At AT, we don’t subscribe to such restrictions; we share tips on how to optimize your storage space and keep your bathroom essentials in order all year long. The Container Store appears to be on the same wavelength because it’s currently offering 25% off on its Elfa storage solutions. All you have to do is add the items to your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Whether it’s for the closet, kitchen, bathroom or home office, there’s likely a nifty gadget for your organizational needs.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The $21 Shoe Organizer That’ll Double Your Storage Space in Seconds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s no secret that small-space living isn’t for the faint of heart, especially when it comes to storing things like clothing, accessories, and — most importantly — shoes. When you live in a small space and love fashion, things like proper shoe storage can be hard to come by —I mean, not everyone can have a Carrie Bradshaw-esque closet, now can they? That means you must be strategic about how you store your footwear. From racks and hanging organizers to boxes and dedicated shoe cabinets, shoe storage solutions can vary. That being said, it’s still very rare that I come across an organizer that truly knocks my socks off with its ingenuity, but this is exactly what happened when I came across one of the most innovative organizers I’ve ever seen during an everyday scroll through Amazon. So naturally, dear reader, I had to tell you all about it: say hello to Shoe Slotz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Butterfly Nails Are the Y2K Manicure Trend of the Summer

The butterfly has been a style obsession since the early aughts—and butterfly nails are no exception. From fashion statements like butterfly clips and Mariah Carey's iconic butterfly top to eyeliner and eye shadow, the butterfly has provided endless inspiration and some of the prettiest takes on ’90s nostalgia.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Aldi’s sun lounger range includes a rocking chair – and it costs less than £70

Summer is in the air – and after months of dreary, drizzly weather we could not be more ready to head to the garden and soak up the heat. When making the most of the British summer, investing in decent outdoor furniture is often a simple way to enhance your hours alfresco – and when it comes to affordable options, budget buy queen Aldi never dissapoints. No stranger to thrifty garden thrones, the supermarket has already made waves with its sell-out hanging egg chair and now joining the roster are two new additions, both markedly modern with sleek silhouettes – yes, the retailer...
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Shower Door—and Keep It Sparkling

A sparkling clean shower is essential to creating a relaxing spa-like atmosphere in your bathroom. Scrubbing the tub is simple enough, but glass doors can be tough to keep clean, especially if they’ve gotten cloudy or stained. You can absolutely restore the sparkle with our guide on how to clean glass shower doors.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

The Best Early 4th of July Sales 2022 You Can Already Shop

July 4 is just a few weeks away, and plenty of retailers have begun slashing prices ahead of the big holiday with early 4th of July sales. Expect major savings on grills, patio furniture, home goods, TVs and other tech, bedding and bath, and more from retailers like The Home Depot, Target, Wayfair, and Lowe’s.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi’s rattan garden furniture is here to elevate your outdoor set-up for summer

Summer has (finally) started, barbecue season is here and alfresco evenings are upon us. Now comes the tricky task of sprucing up your garden for the warmer months ahead.From pizza ovens and sunloungers to trampolines and even a bell tent, budget supermarket Aldi is making sure we’re fully equipped for the summer season with its bestselling garden range.One of the most enduring year-on-year garden trends, rattan is everpresent in the collection. Whether you’re after a storage bench, bistro set or rocking chair, the budget supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle is where it’s at for on-trend outside interiors. From its coveted hanging egg...
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Dsquared2 Men’s Spring 2023

It was officially flip-flop season at Dsquared2, where Dean and Dan Caten were shod in the comfy footwear backstage at their men’s show, which kicked off a sultry fashion week in Milan. While a heatwave caused temporary blackouts across the city, the Catens delivered a colorful, cool collection that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy