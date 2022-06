BUFFALO MASS MURDER SUSPECT PAYTON GENDRON IS NOW FACING FEDERAL CHARGES AND POSSIBLY THE DEATH PENALTY. A CRASH BETWEEN A DIRT BIKE AND S-U-V PROVED FATAL FOR A 21-YEAR-OLD BUFFALO MAN TUESDAY NIGHT. A WEST SIDE MAN IN BUFFALO IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN A SHOOTING LAST MONTH. REPEAT...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO