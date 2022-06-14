Tuesday News, June 14

The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned its previous ruling on the Constitutional Right to Abortion. The Supreme Court reversed its 2018 ruling that the Iowa Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. This ruling came after the Supreme Court reviewed the 24-hour waiting period for abortion that was passed in 2020. Planned Parenthood said the law was not legal under the 2018 court ruling, but the Supreme Court disagreed. The ruling says the Iowa Constitution is silent on the specific terms “abortion” and “pregnancy.” The High Court says there is no support for Planned Parenthood’s reading that the due process clause of the Constitution provides a fundamental protection for abortion.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO