ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Tuesday News, June 14

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for a Minnesota firm to microsurface 13 miles of county road. Astech Corporation of St Cloud, Minnesota, will resurface 13 miles of county road C16, from Iowa Highway 60 east of the Cherokee County line. The cost of the project is some...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

Saturday News, June 18

Today is the biggest day of Ice Cream Days in Le Mars. Dozens of activities are planned for today in and around the Olson Cultural Events Center. Here’s a rundown with Shannon Rodenberg. HEAT ADVISORY. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the area from 1 pm today...
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Friday News, June 17

The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned its previous ruling on the Constitutional Right to Abortion. The Supreme Court reversed its 2018 ruling that the Iowa Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. This ruling came after the Supreme Court reviewed the 24-hour waiting period for abortion that was passed in 2020. Planned Parenthood said the law was not legal under the 2018 court ruling, but the Supreme Court disagreed. The ruling says the Iowa Constitution is silent on the specific terms “abortion” and “pregnancy.” The High Court says there is no support for Planned Parenthood’s reading that the due process clause of the Constitution provides a fundamental protection for abortion.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Randall “Randy” Grasz

Randall ‘Randy’ Grasz, 71, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Tim Geitz from Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Paulette Gorter

Paulette Gorter, 72 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Akron. A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Security National Bank Community Room in Akron, Iowa. Family and friends are asked to bring a dish to share. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
AKRON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
State Center, IA
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
County
Plymouth County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
Plymouth County, IA
Government
City
Plymouth, IA
KLEM

Monday News, June 13

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Plymouth County and a broad area of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota from 1 to 9 pm this afternoon and evening. Expect high heat and high humidity during that period. Le Mars’ forecast is for a high of 100 degrees.
KLEM

Donald P. Waring

Donald P. Waring, 84, of Hinton, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Dan Kruse will officiate. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural, Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
HINTON, IA
KLEM

Hazmat Drill at Wells Plant Wednesday

Wells Enterprises and Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department held a joint simulated ammonia leak drill outside of the Wells South Ice Cream Plant Wednesday evening. Fire trucks and rescue vehicles responded to the site. The exercise included the use of a smoke machine to simulate the ammonia leak. Employees at the facility and the public were not in any danger.
LE MARS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jeff Edler
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Randy Feenstra
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Corey Lee Krotz, 40, Sioux City, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Aaron Frazier, 33, Sioux City, assault causing serious injury; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, four years probation. Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson. Kevin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Cloud#County#Board#Republicans#Democrats#The Area Crop Specialist
KLEM

Bobbie Hansen – Citizen of the Day

Bobbie Hansen of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 17, 2022. Bobbie is celebrating her 85th birthday today. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stemmed rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Shirley Jelken

Shirley Jelken, 96, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home near Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Reverend Chris Meier will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Lester Grasz

Lester Grasz, 97, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Reverend Timothy Geitz will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

HARRIS—A 39-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, near Harris on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Jerry Darnell Mosley stemmed from the stop of a 2004 GMC Yukon for speeding, following too...
HARRIS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested for stealing scrap metal

PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, on charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrests of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from them admitting to taking scrap metal from a farm place on 5400 mile of 450th Street about three miles northwest of Paullina in early April, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
kscj.com

NORTHSIDE ROLLOVER RESULTS IN ARREST OF SIOUX FALLS MAN

A SIOUX FALLS MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER CRASHING A STOLEN TRUCK HE WAS DRIVING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE TUESDAY MORNING. POLICE SGT JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE ACCIDENT INVOLVING TWO SUSPECTS HAPPENED AROUND 9:20 A.M.:. CRASH1 OC………NOT LOCATED. :27. 23-YEAR-OLD TREJIN FAST HORSE IS...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon woman charged for intox at motel

SHELDON—A 40-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Patrice Leslie Rocha stemmed from a report of a disturbance at the Sheldon Motel, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said Rocha was arguing...
SHELDON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy