Pittsburgh, PA

Video Shows USFL Player Spitting Out Pieces of His Tooth After Massive Hit

By Jason Hall
 5 days ago

Pittsburgh Maulers wide receiver Isiah Hennie lost more than just the game during his team's USFL game against the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday (June 13).

Hennie caught a pass and took a massive hit from Stars defensive back Cody Brown that appeared to be in the jaw area before falling hard to the ground.

The receiver then took off his helmet and appeared to spit out what was believed to be multiple teeth.

Hennie was mic'd up during the live USFL broadcast on Sunday and said he lost his wisdom tooth which, at that point, had broken into pieces before he'd spit it out of his mouth.

"I lost one," Hennie said while speaking to a staffer and teammate on the sideline. "It's just a wisdom tooth, though. Right now, yeah, on the hit."

The staffer then asks Hennie if he's OK.

"Yeah, I'm fine," Hennie responds. "Yeah, it's all the way in the back. It was chipping already."

The staffer then asks Hennie if he'd picked up the tooth, which the receiver then confirms was "coming out in pieces."

Hennie continued playing and recorded one more catch before the Maulers ultimately lost Sunday's game, 17-15, falling to 1-8 with only one game remaining for the 2022 USFL regular season.

The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Brings Up Michael Jordan's Interview From 2019 When He Said Stephen Curry Isn't A Hall Of Famer Yet After Curry's 4th Championship Win

Stephen Curry is on a level by himself at the moment, following the Warriors winning it all, his supporters have been talking their talk. Steph has answered every question his critics have asked of him by being the leading man for Golden State throughout the playoffs and in the Finals, putting up big scoring numbers as well as scoring extremely timely buckets to put teams away.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now

Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time is […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
