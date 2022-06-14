Jackson charged with sex offenses

Quentin S. Jackson, the former Hertford town councilor now seeking a seat on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, has been charged with three felony sex offenses, police records show.

Jackson, 36, of the 300 block of S. Church St., Hertford, was arrested Wednesday, June 8, and charged with three felony counts of statutory sex offense with a female child 15 years of age or younger, according to a copy of the arrest warrant.

The three offenses occurred between May 15 and June 3, and the arresting agency was the Elizabeth City Police Department, the warrant shows.

According to the police arrest report, Jackson was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City.

Jackson was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $225,000 secured bond. But an online search of jail records Friday afternoon showed Jackson was released from the jail after posting bond.

Jackson had a first court appearance set for Thursday. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

Jackson was just released from Albemarle District Jail late last month after serving a 61-day jail term following his conviction on charges of trespassing and violating probation.

Jackson is a candidate for county commissioner in Perquimans and a former town councilor in Hertford who lost a bid for reelection in November 2021. Last month the Hertford Town Council voted to remove Jackson from the Hertford ABC Board, citing a weak attendance record and his indebtedness to the town.

The town council’s resolution to remove Jackson mentions that the town issued him a $3,000 check to cover legal expenses stemming from his appeal of a conviction for assaulting fellow Councilman Sid Eley following a council meeting in October 2018. However, the resolution suggests Jackson apparently never used the $3,000 for that purpose.

The resolution notes that after Jackson was convicted on the charge in Superior Court in December 2019 he was ordered to pay $900 in attorney’s fees.

“As of April 18, 2022, the Perquimans County Clerk of Superior Court reports that Mr. Jackson has made no payment against this amount, nor has he returned the $3,000 to the town,” the resolution states.