Survive Lubbock’s Soaring Gas Prices with These Simple Tips

How does a fresh-brewed beer sound? Soon there will be a new place near Lubbock to tie one on. It all started when two best friends and married couples wanted to start a small-scaled country brewery. They found a great place where the old Astro Mart used to be and sell liquor back in the 60s and it all came to place. Now they are renovating it and wanting to make it your next place to enjoy a cold one.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO