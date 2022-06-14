ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Survive Lubbock’s Soaring Gas Prices with These Simple Tips

By Heidi Kaye
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comments / 2

 

102.5 KISS FM

The Old Astro Mart in Slaton Is Getting Turned Into a Brewery

How does a fresh-brewed beer sound? Soon there will be a new place near Lubbock to tie one on. It all started when two best friends and married couples wanted to start a small-scaled country brewery. They found a great place where the old Astro Mart used to be and sell liquor back in the 60s and it all came to place. Now they are renovating it and wanting to make it your next place to enjoy a cold one.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This New Spa Coming to Lubbock Will Be The Ultimate Relaxation & Health Spot

In Lubbock, I am always looking for a good spa that has a passionate owner that loves and knows what they are doing. Well, a new spot hopefully opening up soon in the area will do just that. It's called Cypris Wellness Spa. I spoke to one of the owners, Amber Hays who you can tell really cares about making this a special place and something people will love.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Car rolled off overpass, Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a one-vehicle accident on Marsha Sharp Freeway and Milwaukee Avenue. According to scanner traffic, the vehicle had rolled off of the overpass. There was a minor injury involved. Check back for more updates.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two-car crash results in moderate injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 1:20 p.m. on June 18. One person suffered moderate injuries, but was reportedly not taken to the hospital. The crash occurred near 50th St. and Indiana Ave. One of the cars involved remains in the roadway.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TxDOT to launch $25.69 million roadway project in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a major rehabilitation project that will make improvements to 3.3 miles of US 62 (SH 114/19th Street) in the city of Lubbock. The $25.69 million project will rebuild portions of the existing roadway, and make updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and illumination, from Memphis Avenue to just east of I-27. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 23. Contractor Sacyr Construction USA. LLC, of Diboll has planned to begin setting traffic barriers next week, said Michael Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Texas DMV Launches Digital License Plates

A new type of license plate arrived on June 1st in Texas. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering digital license plates but only to some type of drivers. Texas is apparently working with a company named Reviver to offer digital license plates in the state. This technology and the plates behind it aren't available for drivers yet on the open roads.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Did You Know The City of Lubbock Has Its Own Flag?

The City of Lubbock's Flag Was Rediscovered on Twitter. The RockShow recently joined Twitter to post headlines, bad horoscopes and some other weird stuff. As part of that, I've frequently been searching the #lubbock hashtag. Probably the most interesting thing I came across was from Adam K. McHam, who somehow stumbled across the Lubbock flag. And with that, let's jump into this.
LUBBOCK, TX
thepampanews.com

Benito Rodriquez Lopez, “Mono”

Benito Rodriquez Lopez, “Mono”, age 43, of Turkey, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, unexpectedly at UMC Hospital in Lubbock. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022 at Dreamland Cemetery in Turkey. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Turkey. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Quitaque.
TURKEY, TX
fox34.com

Teen dies after struck by vehicle in Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth law enforcement responded to a crash involving a 2018 Toyota Prius and a pedestrian on the 700 block of Highway 62/82 on June 16 around 11:10 p.m. Corey James Berry of Lubbock was crossing the highway when he was struck by the vehicle, according to...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in Friday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot between South Plains Mall and Bubba’s 33 on Friday night. The call came in at 9:43 p.m. The victim had serious injuries and initially left the scene in a private vehicle to try...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Will Lubbock Soon Smell Like It Cut the Cheese?

The big cheese plant just broke ground in Lubbock. There's no doubt that the new Leprino Cheese Plant is going to be great for the Lubbock economy. Heck, the facility itself is worth a cool billion. The question is, will Lubbock smell like mozzarella 24/7?. The plant is located in...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

What Strange Hell Lurks Within the Sad Sandbox at Maxey Park in Lubbock?

Nine times out of 10, you probably walk right past the sandbox at Maxey Park toward the regular play area with your kids. There are hardly ever any children enjoying it or digging around in there. Are sandboxes just a thing of the past? Or is it because this box is usually so full of mystery that parents don't really feel safe letting kids play in there?
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

