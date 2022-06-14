ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Lightyear connects to the Toy Story universe, explained

Cover picture for the articleToy Story is back on the big screen with the release of spin-off movie Lightyear which sees Chris Evans take over from Tim Allen as the titular space ranger. We wouldn't blame you if you were a bit confused about how it all connects to the wider universe. Lightyear has been...

IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
IndieWire

‘Lightyear’: Chris Evans Couldn’t Help but Do a ‘Shameless Tim Allen Impression’ for ‘Toy Story’ Prequel

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans didn’t have to look to another galaxy for his take on “Toy Story” legend Buzz Lightyear. The “Captain America” star couldn’t help but harness the iconic Buzz Lightyear voice originated by Tim Allen in the animated franchise spanning back to 1995 when portraying the “real” astronaut Buzz in “Lightyear,” out June 17. “It’s tough,” Evans admitted to Variety on the red carpet for the film’s premiere. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To infinity and beyond,’ you just kind of do a shameless Tim Allen impression, because it’s intimidating.” Space...
disneydining.com

Disney Producer says no Controversial Content in “Lightyear” film will be cut, citing its “importance” to the storyline

Representatives from some countries have asked Disney and PIXAR to cut or modify parts of its newest animated film because of content that either depicts a criminal offense or violates media content standards in their respective countries, but PIXAR refuses to do so, though the studios have made multiple content changes in other films over the years.
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the...
ComicBook

Lightyear's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Lower Than the Entire Toy Story Franchise

Pixar's newest movie, Lightyear, is hitting theaters this weekend and aims to explore the origins of beloved Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. This movie is the sci-fi spectacle that Andy's toy was based on in the first place, described by its filmmakers as "Andy's Star Wars." The connections to Toy Story are apparent for Lightyear, but it isn't getting the same critical reception as its franchise predecessors. Lightyear has received mostly positive reviews so far, but not nearly as positive as the four Toy Story movies.
ComicBook

Lightyear: James Brolin Worked Without Major Toy Story Secrets

Lightyear blasts into theaters this weekend, telling the story of Buzz Lightyear. Buzz Lightyear was a toy introduced in 1995's Toy Story, which introduced the tale of a toy figure based on a movie in the fictional Toy Story universe. Now, that very movie has been made for our world and Lightyear is set to share the story which inspired the action figure introduced more than two decades ago. With Chris Evans stepping into the role of Buzz, his nemesis known as Zurg is being voiced by James Brolin. Brolin sat down with ComicBook.com for an exclusive interview where he shared the secrets of not having the film's secrets at all.
AFP

'Lightyear' makers unfazed by bans in places with 'backward beliefs'

The makers of Disney-Pixar's new blockbuster about Buzz Lightyear told AFP on Thursday that they were warned of a likely backlash against the same-sex marriage it features, but did not care. "We had been warned this would be a likely outcome," producer Galyn Susman told AFP in a Zoom interview. 
People

Kamala Harris to Screen Disney's Lightyear for STEM Students, Military Families on Day of Theatrical Release

After a long day of discussing lead pipes in Pittsburgh and baby formula in Virginia, Vice President Kamala Harris will welcome the weekend with a night of merriment. On Friday evening, Harris is hosting a STEM night at the U.S. Naval Observatory for military families and local students interested in science, technology and space exploration. After hearing from NASA astronauts about the future of space travel, attendees will get to watch Disney/Pixar's latest collaboration, Lightyear, the same day it premieres in theaters.
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Wonder Man

A new Disney+ series is in development with Wonder Man as the main character. It's being brought to the screen by Destin Daniel Cretton, the man behind Shang Chi and Andrew Guest who was involved with Brooklyn Nine Nine and Community. I'm not overly familiar with Wonder Man but he...
Collider

'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' Was the Space Ranger’s First Solo Mission

Out of all the characters made popular by the Toy Story films, there's none more exciting, more daring, or more full of potential than Buzz Lightyear himself. Originally played by Tim Allen, the iconic space ranger became a staple of every kid's childhood in a way that Woody never really could. Of course, Disney saw this almost immediately and capitalized on the character's popularity... and no, we're not talking about Pixar's latest sci-fi endeavor Lightyear, which follows Chris Evans' Buzz in an all-new origin story. Rather, much like how Star Wars has two different versions of The Clone Wars, Disney/Pixar have given us two different solo interpretations of the Star Command legend. While the Toy Story sequels struggled to figure out what to do with Buzz, his first solo venture - Buzz Lightyear of Star Command - made him into an action hero we could all grow to love.
digitalspy.com

Lightyear 2 possibility addressed by director Angus MacLane

Toy Story spin-off Lightyear released in cinemas today (June 17), telling the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the fictional space ranger that inspired the toy we all know and love. The film sets Buzz up to have plenty more adventures, and with an entire universe out there, there's so many...
digitalspy.com

Captain America star Chris Evans reveals feelings on leaving Marvel

Chris Evans has spoken on his feelings about leaving Marvel, admitting there are parts of it that he really misses. The actor departed the MCU as Captain America after the events of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and while a return was reported early last year, the star subsequently confirmed that the claims were "news" to him.
ComicBook

Lightyear: Where Pixar's Trademark Pizza Planet Easter Egg Appears

Lightyear has zoomed into theaters on its way to an estimated $52 million opening weekend at the domestic box office. Despite coming in slightly below expectations, fans and critics alike are responding well to the flick and some eagle-eyed viewers have started to notice a recurring Pixar Easter egg in one of the film's most action-packed moments.
digitalspy.com

