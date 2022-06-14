ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

LISTEN: Steve Watson talks Hall County tax assessments

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall County Tax Assessor Steve Watson...

Flowery Branch gives first reading approval to flat millage rate

The Flowery Branch City Council gave first reading approval to the city's tax rate for the upcoming year at its meeting Thursday. The proposal would see a flat millage rate of 3.264 mills, which city officials said would likely mean an increase of just over $40 for the year in property tax for the average household due to increased property assessments in the city.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Authorities searching for reported drowning victim in Lake Lanier

Authorities are searching for a reported drowning victim in the Flowery Branch area of Lake Lanier. Hall County Fire Rescue Division Chief Christie Grice said Saturday afternoon that drowning was reported in the area of the lake between Holiday Marina and Van Pugh South Park. She said fire crews were unable to find the subject and the case has been turned over the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Rabun County wreck seriously injures truck driver

A Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon seriously injured the driver and resulted in possible injuries to his passenger. 56-year-old Domingo Roman was driving an orange 1989 Ford LNT80 west on Ga. 246 just before 4:55 when it left the road and struck a guardrail, according to Georgia State Patrol. The...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Barrow County deputy charged with violation of oath of office

A Barrow County sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday and charged with accessing the personal information of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Derrick Jeffery Turner, 43, of Winder is arrested and charged with computer invasion of privacy and violation of oath of...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Few details released yet about woman found dead in Toccoa

Stephens County Coroner Chris Stephens said it may be Saturday before he can notify the family of a woman found dead Thursday afternoon in Toccoa. Toccoa police were notified about 3:30 Thursday of the body near the railroad tracks on Currahee Street at Highland Avenue, said Police Chief Jimmy Mize.
TOCCOA, GA
80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced that 80 Acres Farms will create 150 new jobs in Newton County. 80 Acres Farms is an industry leading vertical farming company. A $120 million investment in Covington, Georgia will help the company meet the demand for fresh produce. “We are excited...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Hall Co. man arrested for running illegal gambling operation

A Flowery Branch man has been arrested after Gwinnett County authorities determined he was running an illegal gambling operation under a guise of a charitable organization. Dennis Maxwell, 51, now faces a felony charge of Commercial Gambling, and a misdemeanor charge of Keeping a Gambling Place in relation to the ongoing investigation.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Herschel Walker falsely claimed to be in law enforcement, too

Senate hopeful Herschel Walker said he was a University of Georgia graduate, but that wasn’t true. The Georgia Republican said he was his high school’s valedictorian, but that wasn’t true. He said he was the founder of a charity for veterans, but that wasn’t true. And...
GEORGIA STATE
5 best places for happy hour in Cobb County

If you live or work in Cobb County, you know it has some of the worst traffic in metro Atlanta. Thankfully, it also has some great happy hour deals. So instead of confronting rush-hour after work, reward yourself with a drink or bite to eat at one of these five OTP eateries. We’ve sorted this list by city so you can plan an easy detour.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Georgia DA’s receives death threat over Georgia Election and YSL Indictments

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney in Georgia reports that she is stepping up security to provide around-the-clock protection following a slew of death threats she has received in response to her office’s investigations and indictments in two high-profile cases; a 56-count indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and members of Young Stoner Life imprint (YSL) and her empaneling of a special grand jury to investigate former President Donald Trump and his involvement in attempting to alter Georgia’s 2020 election results.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Evelyn Sprouse Wallace

Evelyn Sprouse Wallace, 85, of Buford, GA, entered her heavenly home Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 3 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Mark Eiken and Pastor Jon Reed will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, June 17, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Oaks at Braselton, in memory of Evelyn.
BUFORD, GA

