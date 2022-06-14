LISTEN: Steve Watson talks Hall County tax assessments

Evelyn Sprouse Wallace, 85, of Buford, GA, entered her heavenly home Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 3 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Mark Eiken and Pastor Jon Reed will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, June 17, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Oaks at Braselton, in memory of Evelyn.
