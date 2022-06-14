ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright, MN

Sherburne, Wright Counties in Heat Advisory Tuesday

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Tuesday. Sherburne and Wright counties are included in the advisory which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Hot conditions...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Zebra Mussels Found in Grand Lake

ST PAUL -- Zebra Mussels have been found at another area lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Grand Lake, South of Rockville in Stearns County. The Grand Lake Improvement District contacted the DNR about three adult zebra mussels found by lake users on the...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Near Record Setting Year For Trials in Stearns County

A large portion of the money spent by the Stearns County Attorney's office went into trials in 2021. Janelle Kendall is the Stearns County Attorney. She joined me on WJON today. She says they were close to a record setting number of trials last year. Kendall says the trials included the 3 Red Carpet homicides which were a big expense for the county. She says they have not had any problem getting jurors.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Becker Freedom Days This Week

BECKER -- Becker’s annual Freedom Days returns this week. The events kick off Monday with the Becker Boy Scout Bar-B-Que Bash in the Becker Furniture World parking lot. Judging and serving starts at 3:00, with cash prizes and trophies for the best ribs. Tuesday, an ice cream social and...
BECKER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Stearns Bank Holdingford Changes Hands

ST. CLOUD -- A local bank is changing hands. VersaHoldings US has reached an agreement to buy Stearns Bank Holdingford from St. Cloud based Stearns Financial Services. Upon completion of the estimated $13.5 million dollar deal, Stearns Bank Holdingford will be renamed VersaBank USA. This will be the first US...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sartell Mayor Presents State of City

SARTELL -- This month’s Sartell Chamber of Commerce meeting featured a State of the City update. Mayor Ryan Fitzhum’s address Tuesday hit two main themes. One is active and one is emerging. That's how we look at our community and what's happening in our community. From an active perspective, we're going to touch on some of the road projects happening; some of the pedestrian trails that we're improving. Some of the emerging and growth areas is business development. You know, 2021, we have over $45 million in construction both residential and commercial combined.
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Man Charged with Gun and Drug Possession

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have charged a man with gun and drugs charges after a traffic stop in St. Cloud Monday. Court records show a police officer spotted 31-year-old James Stewart III walking near Go For It Gas at the intersection of University Drive and 9th Avenue South. The officer knew Stewart had an active arrest warrant from Benton County.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

